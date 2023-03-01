PSVR2 vs Meta Quest Pro: Which VR headset is better?

The Meta Quest Pro and PSVR2 are both brand-new VR headsets, but which one should you pick up and why? We go over everything you need to know about the two flagships.

The PlayStation VR2 has finally landed, but it’s up against some stiff competition from current VR leaders Meta. The company has two headsets worth talking about, the entry-level Meta Quest 2, and the Meta Quest Pro. While the Meta Quest 2 uses a lot of similar tech when compared to the PSVR2, the Quest Pro offers a slightly different experience, which is more comparable to what you should expect with PSVR 2.

Article continues after ad

There is also a huge price disparity between the two headsets, so we will be taking what you can actually get for your money into account here, too.

Price

PlayStation VR2 price: $549.99

Meta Quest Pro price: $1499.99

The PlayStation VR2 appears to be a comparative steal when compared to the Meta Quest Pro. Both headsets are able to use similar technology. Though, the Quest Pro is arguably slightly more advanced, thanks to its high-quality pancake lenses, lightweight form factor, and onboard processing. Yes, that means there are no wires attaching it anywhere, unlike the PlayStation VR2.

Specifications

PlayStation VR2 Meta Quest Pro SoC N/A, powered by PlayStation 5 Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Resolution (Per-eye) 2000×2040 1800×1920 Display type OLED (+HDR) LCD Refresh rate 90Hz / 120Hz 72Hz – 90Hz Field of view 110 degrees 106 degrees Lenses Fresnel, Fully adjustable Pancake Features Eye tracking, Facial haptics, headphone jack Hand tracking, PC compatibility, voice commands, wireless, Mixed reality Controllers PlayStation Sense Controllers Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers Weight 560g 722g Price $549.99 $1499.99

The PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest Pro are vastly different devices, but make use of similar technology, with regard to their inside-out tracking, eye tracking, and capacity to deliver on foveated rendering in some capacity. The Quest Pro’s Snapdragon XR2+ is less powerful than a PlayStation 5, but it’s still more powerful than the Meta Quest 2, thanks to its 12GB of RAM and strong passthrough capabilities for mixed reality.

Article continues after ad

The Quest Pro’s display is also a noticeable upgrade over the regular Quest 2, boasting a 130% larger color gamut. Though, this pales in comparison to the strength of the PSVR2’s OLED panel. The Meta Quest Pro offers around 1.8 teraflops of pure power, whereas the PlayStation VR2 can utilize the PS5’s 10.28 teraflops by comparison. This isn’t an apples-to-apples performance comparison but gives you a good idea of how good the rendering capabilities of the Meta Quest Pro is.

Design

Dexerto

The Meta Quest Pro and PlayStation VR2 embody two different design principles in VR headsets. The Meta Quest Pro has a slim, wireless form factor, whereas the PSVR2 could be considered pretty bulky and frustratingly tethered by comparison. Both headsets use inside-out tracking, with the headsets making use of cameras on the body to position yourself inside your surroundings.

Article continues after ad

The big difference between the design of the PSVR2 and Meta Quest Pro is its lens design. The displays are both comparable, but the PSVR2’s are notably higher resolution. However, The PSVR2 makes use of something named Fresnel Lenses, while the Meta Quest Pro uses Pancake lenses.

Sony’s Fresnel Lenses in the PSVR2 allow for higher light output, thus attaining a proud HDR badge, whereas Pancake lenses are not able to replicate that quite yet. That’s not to say that Fresnel Lenses are better, though. Pancake lenses have a much wider sweet spot, and allow for the headset to be slimmer at the front, more evenly distributing the weight of the headset. We had zero issues finding a sweet spot using a Quest Pro, versus the PSVR2’s frustrating adjustment process.

Article continues after ad

During long periods of play, this caused the Meta Quest Pro to be immensely more comfortable during a session of Demeo than the PlayStation VR2 is able to achieve, this is due to how the weight is distributed throughout the headset. Whereas the PlayStation VR2 is very front-heavy, the Quest Pro feels much nicer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Games

Beat Games Beat Saber is reason enough for many to buy a VR headset

Much like the Quest 2, the Quest Pro is able to make use of the well-populated VR Ecosystem, which has had years to build up, and will likely be compatible with headsets in the future. Meanwhile, the PSVR2’s library is new, with only a handful of titles by comparison.

Article continues after ad

It’s also important to note that the PlayStation VR2 will be able to run significantly higher-fidelity games on the headset, thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5. Though, the PSVR 2 has a rather meager selection in comparison to the Quest Pro. However, you are able to link up your Meta Quest Pro to a PC for a similar experience for Desktop VR applications, too.

While you can experience AAA experiences on both headsets, you will not be able to play staple franchises like Horizon: Call of the Mountain and Gran Turismo 7 on anything else aside from the PSVR2.

For this, we would say that the Quest Pro actually has much more versatility when compared to the PlayStation VR, and will make for a much better experience overall.

Which one should you buy?

Dexerto

If you have the money, the Meta Quest Pro is an astonishing bit of hardware. Though, it’s simply too expensive to recommend to most people. The PlayStation VR2 has many of the features that the Quest Pro offers, at a third of the price (as long as you can bear a tethered VR experience).

Though, we would say that the Quest Pro makes us incredibly excited for whatever the Quest 3 may hold for us in the future.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.