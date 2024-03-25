Meta Quest 3 Lite: News, speculation & rumors

The Meta Quest 3 Lite is the latest rumored VR headset by the company. While it remains unannounced, we’ve collated all the information you need to know, including Quest 3 Lite design, release, and price speculation.

Leaks have emerged suggesting Meta is working on a budget version of the Quest 3 VR headset, poised to be named the Meta Quest 3 Lite. Though nothing has been officially confirmed about the device so far, we have collected all the credible rumors on the Meta Quest 3 Lite.



Since this information is not yet official, it is wise to use your judgment and take these rumors with a generous pinch of salt.

Meta Quest 3 Lite design speculation

There have been two leaks with potential designs for the Quest 3 Lite. The first leaked render came from VR Panda, who posted a render on X, accompanied by the question “Still pancake?” This was presumably a reference to the pancake lenseses, used in the Meta Quest 3.

The image showed a device extremely similar in design to the Quest 3 headset, but lacking the three external camera lenses which are used to enable mixed-reality functionality. Many have pointed out that mixed reality has been a popular feature, which Meta themselves stated would be a “standard feature” on all future headsets.

The second render was posted to Reddit. Though the original post has since been deleted, it was captured and reposted to social media by Lunayian. This post indicates a different potential design and identifies the budget headset as the Meta Quest 3 S.

Again, the presented design is very similar to the existing Quest 3, but instead of the three mixed reality camera lenses on the front, there are two clusters of three lenses, one on either side of the nose area.

The second leak is considered less credible, since the post was quickly deleted, and the leaker has no known standing or reputation for prior accuracy.

Meta Quest 3 Lite specs speculation

No official specifications have been released by Meta at this point. One leak reported by Lunayian suggested that the Quest 3 Lite will have either 128GB or 256GB of storage, less than the maximum available for the Quest 3. The leak also said the display would be 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye. Further details were not forthcoming, there are doubts regarding the accuracy of these specifications.

One of the biggest points of contention is whether or not the Quest 3 Lite will use the newer pancake lenses, or revert to the cheaper Fresnel lenses used in the Quest 2. Though Fresnel lenses do represent a cost reduction, pancake lenses allow for a smaller and lighter headset design, which would be appropriate for a device with ‘Lite’ in the name. So, don’t expect Vision Pro or PSVR2-like features such as eye tracking to be present, either.

Meta Quest 3 Lite price speculation

The Meta Quest 3 Lite could be priced at under $300, But, since the Meta Quest 3 Lite has not been officially announced, no official price point has yet been set. The Meta Quest 2 has recently been put on a fairly steep discount, which could be an indication that Meta is clearing out stock of the older headset to make way for a new budget model, which could occupy that price point, so it could debut for around $300.

The Meta Quest 3 Lite could be released as soon as Fall 2024. However, since the Meta Quest 3 Lite has not yet been officially announced, any potential release date remains solely in the realm of pure speculation.

Based on Meta’s previous track record of hardware releases, however, if the Quest 3 Lite does exist it is likely to get its official announcement at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. This event usually takes place in June. Following that, a launch could be expected at Meta Connect, which is expected to happen in either September or October of 2024.

Is the Meta Quest 3 Lite real?

Meta has not confirmed that the Meta Quest 3 Lite is being worked on. There are two renders of potential designs that have surfaced, but most information currently available is based on these leaks and other credible rumors.

There have been two names suggested for the budget Meta Quest 3, the Quest 3 Lite and the Quest 3 S. It is unknown which is the more likely name.