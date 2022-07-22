How to cast the Meta Oculus Quest 2 to a TV, PC, iOS, or Android

Joel Loynds . 5 minutes ago

Want to show everyone what you’re playing on the Meta Quest 2? Well, with casting you can stream your content to a TV. Here’s how to do it in a few easy steps.

Meta’s Quest 2, previously known as the Oculus Quest 2 is an excellent, entry-level, all-in-one VR gaming system. It opens up the world of virtual reality without the need for additional hardware. However, including friends and family in the fun isn’t especially easy when there’s a headset glued to your face.

As the Quest 2 runs on a version of Android, it handily comes with a casting function that Google built into the software, allowing it to connect to a wide variety of devices with ease.

Even if your TV doesn’t have built-in casting, you can always use a Chromecast or even some third-party casting devices.

On PC it’s much easier, but you’ll need to take a couple of extra steps.

How to cast the Quest 2 to your TV

To cast the Quest 2 to your TV, press the menu button to bring up the Quest’s little tray at the bottom. From here, you’ll be able to hit a share arrow that will bring up the menu for casting.

When you hit the ‘Cast’ button, it’ll give you the options that are on your network. If you don’t see your TV, it potentially doesn’t support it.

A great recommendation to work around this is with a Chromecast. As it accepts pretty much any incoming connection, it’s the best way to get the Oculus onto the TV without much issue.

The Chromecast is also recommended by Meta themselves, ensuring that you have that full support.

You can get a Chromecast directly from Google or from Amazon US and Amazon UK.

How to cast the Quest 2 with the Oculus App

To cast the Quest 2 with the Oculus App, this method will require you to mirror your phone’s screen to the TV. This can be done across Chromecasts for Android and on Apple TV for iPhones and iPads. If, like before, your TV already supports casting phones directly to it with no additional hardware, then carry on as normal.

Just be aware that your phone notifications will come through, so be sure to pop on a ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode before an embarrassing message comes in.

How to cast the Quest 2 to Apple TV and Chromecast via the Oculus App

iOS

Once you’ve got your Quest 2 casting to the iPhone or iPad via the app, slide your finger down the very far right of the screen to bring down the control tray. Here, choose ‘Screen Mirroring’, or if you have a number of widgets on this part of the screen, it’ll be the two boxes overlapping each other. Press and hold to bring up the contextual menu to choose the right device.

Now, because you’ll be spitting out a highly compressed version of your Quest 2 and then beaming that across in yet another compressed stream, the quality might look chunky on lower-end networks. In this case, the USB-C or Lightning to HDMI adaptor might be your best shot.

Android

On Android, you’ll need the Google Home app to get this functionality working with your Chromecast. From here, just touch and hold the ’tile’ that you want the screen on. From here, you can hit ‘Cast’ and then ‘Cast Screen’.

Again, due to compression, it’s not going to look its best, but at least with Android phones, there’s no need for weird adapters and you can just use any USB-C dongle adapter.

How to cast the Quest 2 to PC

To cast your Quest 2 to a PC, Log into the Quest portal, and you’ll be ready to have it streamed out. Make sure the Quest 2 is on the same network and in the little menu tray, hit the share button again and choose ‘Cast’ and then you should see your Quest appear on the browser.

Just remember, you will need a Chromium browser. This can be Chrome, Edge, Brave, or Opera. It does not support Firefox.

