Meta Quest Pro: Where to buy, release date, price, and specs

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: [email protected]

Looking for information on the Meta Quest Pro? We’ve got all of the juicy details of where to buy the next-gen headset, as well as the breakdown of what it brings to the table.

After a price increase of the Meta Quest 2, and a display of the metaverse that Mark Zuckerberg insists is the future, the company announced what everyone wanted to see: a next-gen virtual reality headset.

The Meta Quest Pro will still retain its independence from the PC, with Meta opting to run the fork of Android that it built for its cheaper headset. Unlike the earlier Oculus Rift headsets that required a connection to the PC, the Meta Quest Pro needs to be connected with an optional, cable to play your PC VR games from Steam, or elsewhere. Otherwise, this is looking like one of the most exciting standalone VR headsets that we’ve seen in some time.

When does Meta Quest Pro launch and at what price?

Meta will launch the Quest Pro on October 25, although it is already available for purchase via preorder. It’ll cost $1499 USD and is also being sold alongside the extra accessories.

Inside the box you get the general cables, charging dock, and the controllers needed to use the device, but it also comes with light blockers to improve your experience.

What’s new in the Meta Quest Pro?

So, what is new in the Meta Quest Pro? For starters, it is getting a new, much more powerful spec, which includes:

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+

12GB of RAM

256GB of storage

10 high-res sensors (split evenly, inside and out)

Two new LED displays

A new style of lenses

High-resolution cameras pointing outwards

Self-tracking controllers

Eye-tracking sensors

The new specs look impressive, but what do things like the new style of lenses even mean? How many sensors does the Meta Quest Pro really need?

Well, let’s break it down and get to the bottom, as the tech inside the Quest Pro is certainly impressive, despite Meta’s reputation.

Meta Quest Pro Specs

Meta Quest Pro Spec Optics Pancake lenses IPD Range 55-75 mm hardware adjustable (manual) Passthrough Color Display Type 2 x LCD binocular Resolution 1800×1920 per-eye Refresh Rate 90 Hz (72 Hz mode available) Visible FoV 106° horizontal 96° diagonal Weight 722 g with headstrap Material Plastic, foam facial interface Headstrap Hard padded retractable strap Colors Black Tracking Type 6 DoF Inside-out via 5 integrated cameras Ports USB Type-C, charging contacts Wired Video USB Type-COculus Link Wireless Video WiFi streamingVirtual Desktop, AirLink WiFi WiFi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth Operating System Android CPU/Chip Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Memory 12 GB LPDDR5 Storage 256 GB Battery Life 2 hours

Meta is bringing the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ to the table. Designed to help power VR headsets more than other ARM chips before it, Qualcomm’s chip seems to have been picked up as it focuses on combining augmented and virtual realities.

The chip is expected to support up to 8K resolutions in 360-video, at resolutions of 60FPS. While watching a video at 60FPS isn’t always ideal – 24FPS looks natural on a screen before the uncanny valley erupts – it does mean that immersive content can push the boundaries of quality.

It should also run cooler than the prior chips used, reducing the risk of getting a hot head while deep within the different applications.

Quest Pro lenses and screens

Meta has improved the lenses on the inside, reducing their presence by 40%. The reduction in physical size is accompanied by a new technique that ‘folds light’ over itself, requiring less glass to be used to achieve the intended effect.

Behind them, two LED screens are packed in. While it’s yet to be seen, Meta is claiming that the upgraded screens provide better sharpness and color, with a 25% increase in overall sharpness when viewing the whole image.

The bizarre thing right now is that we don’t actually have official specs for those screens. We’re unsure if the current spec sheets that are currently available are accurate, but so far they look impressive:

LCD Specs Resolution 1800×1920 Refresh rate 90Hz (with optional 72Hz) Field of View 106 degrees horizontal/96 degrees diagonal

Mixed reality: Cameras, sensors, and more

The concept of ‘mixed reality’ isn’t new, as Microsoft used it as its main point of branding around things like the Hololens, and their odd range of VR headsets.

Even Sony will be providing black and white ‘mixed reality’ in the PSVR2, which will allow people to operate in the real world with the headset still glued to their heads.

Meta’s scope is to provide high-quality video back into the headset while combining it with the augmented reality technology they’ve developed over the years. It sounds a lot like Magic Leap’s beleaguered product, which aims to provide a mixed reality in professional settings.

A common idea that is continuously brought up is to eliminate traditional hardware. PC monitors, mice, and the like can all be simulated with this mixed reality. The various sensors on the Quest will provide you with intuitive ways to interact with your PC, or even the built-in headset operating system. Meanwhile, the camera is allowing you to see these projected onto the wall, desk, or even hover.

We’ve tested similar products before, but often times the lack of interactivity between the two worlds often left us yearning for more. Here, it seems that Meta is trying to realize that idea.

Self-tracking controllers

Prior VR controllers for Oculus Rifts and Quest devices have not included proper tracking on the controllers. While the devices can sense them while in front of you, and guesstimate the position when off course, these new Pro controllers appear to be bringing full 360-degree tracking.

There are three-built in sensors, allowing the three devices to keep tabs on each other, further than before. Alongside this, new haptics dubbed ‘TruTouch’ will provide a more immersive experience when interacting with the virtual world.

It appears that this is such a leap, that Meta will be selling them later this year for Quest 2. They’ll cost $299.99 USD.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.