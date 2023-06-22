How to watch Netflix, Prime Video & more on Oculus Quest 2

Want to know how to watch your favorite Netflix shows and movies on Quest 2? Don’t worry. This quick guide solves your queries about streaming content on your VR headset.

The Meta Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets you can buy right now – at least until the upcoming Quest 3 starts retailing. The headset has got a lot to offer for the price it retails. It is a standalone headset that provides freedom from cables and can play the best VR games without any fuss.

Aside from gaming, the Quest 2 is also a great content-consuming device. So, if you’re a fan of watching movies and shows on a large screen but do not want to go to a theatre often or do not have enough space in your living room for a hi-res projector, your Quest 2 will come in handy.

For those who do not know, the Quest 2 has an LCD panel supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum resolution of 1832*1920 pixels per eye. Though this might not be the brightest or highest resolution display, it can mimic a large theatre-like screen for the user. This makes content consumption a deeply immersive experience.

So, if you want to stream TV shows or movies using OTT services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, or others on your Oculus Quest 2, this guide breaks down the process.

How to watch Netflix on Quest 2

Netflix

Streaming content from Netflix onto the Quest 2 is the most straightforward process. The most popular streaming platform has a native application for Quest 2 VR, and all you need to do is to download the free app from the Oculus store, log in to the app, and you’re all set.

While you can enjoy the content in your region on your VR, Netflix only offers the content in 480p on Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets.

How to watch Prime Video on Quest 2

Amazon also has a VR app available on the Oculus store for free. However, far too many users complain about it not working as expected. You can log in to your Amazon account on your PC/laptop and pair your VR app to watch content for free.

You can also log in to your Amazon Prime Video account on the Oculus browser, though the content here is limited to 720p only.

How to watch Disney+ on Quest 2

Disney

Unlike Amazon Prime and Netflix, Disney+ doesn’t have a native app on the Oculus store. While this isn’t great news for users with a Disney+ subscription, you can still log in to the Disney+ account using the Oculus browser and stream content directly from the browser. The lack of a dedicated app also means that you’ll have to log into your account on the headset itself, and you do not get an option to log in via any other device.

Since Disney has already tested the waters with the immersive Disney Movies VR app, there is a possibility that we might get a native app for Disney+ soon.

Watch YouTube VR on Quest 2

YouTube

YouTube is another platform that has a native application for the Oculus store. Apart from the regular content, it also has a ton of 360-degree content you can enjoy on your Quest 2.

The YouTube VR app should ideally be among the first few apps you download on your Quest 2. The app’s overall experience is immersive, and you get access to high-resolution 360-degree content created by creators from across the globe for free.

Watch Hulu, CBS, ESPN, Fandango, Sling, and others on Quest 2

While Hulu and CBS do not have a native application for the VR platform, you can still log in to these accounts via the Oculus browser and enjoy the content in an immersive environment. Though the overall experience might not match with the likes of Netflix or YouTube VR, you’ll still be able to enjoy your favorite content.

Conversely, ESPN, Fandango, and Sling have native apps available free to download; all you need to do is download these apps, log into them, and enjoy the content.

How to watch movies on Quest 2

Meta

You can easily watch your own media files on Quest 2. You only need to download a free app called Bigscreen on your headset.

This app allows you to cast your PC onto the headset and change the viewing environments and host a watch party with your friends.

