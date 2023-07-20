Meta Quest Pro vs Meta Quest 3: Which one is better?

Should you buy the Meta Quest Pro or wait for the Quest 3? We go over everything you need to know about both VR headsets, in this heated Quest Pro vs Quest 3 showdown.

With many impressive upcoming VR headsets, the segment is getting more attention than ever. One such headset is Meta’s Oculus Quest 3, which is poised for release this fall. This headset will replace the Quest 2 and start retailing later this year.

While little is known about this new mixed-reality headset, it looks promising and offers many upgrades over its predecessor. Aside from the latest hardware and features, affordability will be another highlight of Oculus Quest 3.

Article continues after ad

The Quest Pro, on the other hand, is a flagship product that arrived late last year. It came with features like foveated rendering, lightweight pancake lenses, and more. This release was more like a victory lap for Meta, who is cramming premium features onto its affordable headsets. Now, it seems that Meta is sunsetting this headset to ramp up the production of Quest 3.

So, if you’re in the market to gift yourselves a new headset to immerse yourselves in VR games and content, we have curated a list of the best VR headset. But if you’re confused between Meta’s Quest Pro and the Quest 3, let’s help you by pitting these two headsets against each other.

Article continues after ad

Price

Meta Quest 3 Price: $499

Meta Quest Pro Price: $999.99

The Quest 3, like the Quest 2, will be introduced at an affordable price point. It will start retailing at $499 later this year. We’re not sure if it currently has multiple storage variants; however. $499 could be the starting price if that’s the case.

The Quest Pro was introduced at a premium price point of $1499.99. However, it was reduced to $999.99, making this professional-grade mixed-reality headset slightly more affordable.

There is a massive difference in the price of these two headsets, which their target user base could explain. The Quest 3 is aimed at MR/VR enthusiasts and casual users. The Quest Pro was always meant for Pro users as it came with bleeding-edge tech not present on many other headsets.

Article continues after ad

Specifications

Meta Quest 3 Meta Quest Pro SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Resolution (Per-eye) 2064 × 2208 1800×1920 Display type LCD LCD Refresh rate 120Hz 72Hz – 90Hz Field of view Unknown 106 degrees Lenses Pancake Pancake Features Hand tracking, PC compatibility, Voice commands, Wireless, Mixed reality Hand tracking, PC compatibility, Voice commands, Wireless, Mixed reality Controllers Touch Plus controllers Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers Weight Unknown 722g Price $499 $999.99

The base variant of Quest 3 is expected to ship with 128GB of onboard storage, and Meta has hinted that there could be a 256GB variant as well; if that’s so, it will be priced higher than the base version. The Quest Pro, however, comes in a sole variant and ships with 256GB storage out of the box.

The Quest 3 is said to have a new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. This is a new chipset, and we’re unsure about its performance. The Quest Pro on the other hand, has a powerful and proven Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ chipset. This is known for its raw processing prowess and power efficiency. We will have to wait for the head-to-head performance comparison when we get hold of the Quest 3 later this year.

Article continues after ad

According to Meta’s announcement, the Quest 3 will ship with Touch Plus controllers, which are improved and do not come with the outer tracking rings. These controllers will also ship with TruTouch haptics in the Touch Pro controllers of Quest Pro.

The release further mentions that users can “even upgrade to our fully self-tracked Meta Quest Touch Pro Controllers for a premium experience,” hinting that the Touch Pro controllers are more feature rich out of the two.

Article continues after ad

While the Quest 3 is lighter and more compact than its predecessor, we will wait for the actual measurements once the headset starts retailing. The Quest Pro is already compact, and thanks to its ergonomic design, it’s already very comfortable to wear for long hours.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Both headsets have Pancake-type lenses though the per-eye resolution seems higher on the Quest 3.

Design

Dexerto

While the preference in design could be subjective, the Quest Pro’s Halo-inspired design looks more futuristic. The all-black design has a large glass on the front which looks premium.

Article continues after ad

The Quest 3’s design is an iterative update to the predecessor and has a plasticky build justified by its retail price. The headset is lighter and more compact thanks to the presence of a pancake lens compared to the Quest 2, which was bulkier and had Fresnel lenses.

Thankfully, both headsets have the newer pancake lenses, which allow you to wear your prescription glasses. The Quest Pro is designed to distribute the weight across the head compared to the Quest 3, which seems heavier at the front.

Article continues after ad

Games

Both headsets will have access to an identical gaming library. While the Quest Pro is a premium headset with a potentially powerful chipset under the hood, Quest 3 has a new chipset and is expected to come with almost all the “premium” features at a more affordable price. Given that the Quest 3’s chipset will also be more powerful, you should expect your games to run smoother on the newer device.

Even the controllers of the Quest 3 have been upgraded and borrow features from their premium siblings. Both headsets can be connected to the PC and have wireless hand-tracking features, which means they’re also at par.

Article continues after ad

Which one should you buy?

Dexerto

While the Quest Pro is a costlier and premium device, it’s on its way out. The company is already looking to reduce Quest Pro’s production in favor of the Quest 3.

Regarding features, both headsets are almost on par, as Meta has hinted that it has democratized the Quest Pro’s premium features to the newer, shinier Quest 3.

We have little detail on the Quest 3’s chipset. Though there could be some difference in performance, it could be marginally in favor of Quest 3. Still, the new chipset is expected to be compatible with more modern games and applications, making it slightly more practical than the Quest Pro’s older Snapdragon processor.

Article continues after ad

So when it comes to picking up a headset out of the Meta Quest Pro vs Meta Quest 3, waiting for the arrival of Quest 3 makes more sense. It has a new chipset under the hood, might have unique features, and, most importantly, it will be more affordable.

But if you need to buy a headset right away and want to prioritize looks, design, performance, and features, and have enough money in the bank, get the Quest Pro.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.