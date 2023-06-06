Apple Vision Pro vs. Meta Quest 3: The next generation of VR

If you’re wondering which is the better VR between Apple Vision Pro vs. Meta Quest 3, then you’re at the right place. Check out our detailed comparison of the two most anticipated VR headsets.

Apple has finally introduced its first-ever VR headset, dubbed Apple Vision Pro. While the design might look familiar, thanks to the numerous leaks and rumors, Apple has done a great job naming the headset and the operating system that powers it.

Article continues after ad

However, this week, the Vision Pro wasn’t the only upcoming virtual reality headset unveiled. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta also quietly announced its flagship VR headset, the Meta Quest 3.

The headsets do not have too much in common aside from not being currently available, in addition to being fully wireless solutions. That’s why now is the perfect time to compare the two headsets, and their specifications on paper.

Price

Apple Vision Pro Price: $3499

Meta Quest 3 Price: $499.99

The Meta Quest 3 is much cheaper than the Apple Vision Pro, costing just $499. While we are unsure about its variants, even the priciest variant of Quest 3 will not be able to match the price of Apple’s Vision Pro, which will retail at $3499.

Article continues after ad

Specifications

Apple Vision Pro Meta Quest 3 SoC Apple M2 chip, R1 Apple Silicon chip Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Resolution (Per-eye) 2160 x 3840 2064 × 2208 Display type micro-OLED LCD Refresh Rate Unknown 120Hz Field of view Unknown Unknown Lenses Pancake Pancake Features Ambient Spatial Audio, EyeSight, Mixed reality, Hand tracking, Gesture control Hand tracking, PC compatibility, voice commands, wireless, Mixed reality Controllers NA Unknown Weight Unknown Unknown Price $3,499 $500

While these are both essentially VR headsets, they are vastly different from one another. Meta’s Quest 3 will be a refined product expected to iron out issues from previous generations, add new features, and help bring virtual reality to the masses.

The Apple Reality Pro is a far more premium product, and at a price point of $3,499, it will surely be out of the reach for most. Since it’s a first gen product, Apple is looking to test the waters and help mature the market and its supply chains.

Article continues after ad

The Meta Quest 3 is powered by a Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 SoC and runs on Android. Apple has used multiple chipsets to power the Vision Pro. The primary chip is an Apple M2 chip, while an R1 Apple Silicon chip controls the sensors.

The Quest 3 is aimed at VR enthusiasts and gamers, whereas the Vision Pro from Apple is a more work-oriented device that looks to combine an iPhone, a MacBook, and an Apple TV into one.

Article continues after ad

The Vision Pro is said to come with a couple of 1.41-inch micro-OLED displays offering a combined 4K resolution. At 5000 nits, these displays will be exceptionally bright. The Quest 3 will use a single LCD panel as a display offering, presumably, a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 4128 x 2208 pixels. The peak brightness on the Quest 3 could be just 100 nits, making it much dimmer than Apple’s offering.

Both headsets are wireless, which means they can operate as standalone devices, unlike the PS VR2, which requires the PS5 for all its computing power. Meta and Apple have yet to reveal the details and specifications of their respective headsets, so we will have to wait further to draw a conclusion based on the head-to-head comparison.

Article continues after ad

Design

Apple/Meta

The design of Meta Quest 3 seems to be an iterative update over its predecessor. You have a head-mountable headset with an array of sensors, including external cameras and a depth sensor at the front. While the company claims that the Quest 3 is significantly slimmer than the Quest 2, it is still a chunk of plastic. It can offer full-color passthrough, which means it can do mixed reality.

It ships with a couple of Bluetooth-enabled controllers and also supports finger and hand gestures.

Article continues after ad

The Apple Vision Pro, on the other hand, resembles a highly premium pair of ski goggles. Its design language is similar to the other Apple products, is made out of Aluminum, and has a 3D display at the front that can display the eyes of the user, making the headset look transparent. This is a unique feature that not only makes the headset more premium but also offers an immersive VR experience.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Unlike most other headsets, you do not need external controllers to interact with the Apple Vision Pro. Instead, it relies on fingers and hand gestures to navigate menus, pinch and zoom images, and more. The headset does support a magic keyboard and magic trackpad for productivity.

Article continues after ad

Another critical difference between the two headsets is in their design. The Apple Vision Pro has a smartphone-sized external battery tethered to the headset using a wired connection. When using the headset, the battery remains dangling out though it has a wire long enough to keep the battery pack in the pocket of your jeans.

Quest 3, conversely, has a battery integrated into the headset offering a true-wireless experience—no prizes for guessing that we’re a fan of this design. However, at this point, we do not have any details about the battery capacity of either headset.

Article continues after ad

Apps and Games

Regarding the supported software, apps, and games, it will be yet another version of Android vs iOS. A custom Android-powered OS will power the Quest 3, and thanks to the previous generations of headsets, Meta has a strong library of apps and games available for the upcoming headset.

The Apple Vision Pro, on the other hand, is powered by visionOS, based on the iOS framework. This operating system will get an app library similar to the ones available on iPad and iPhones. That said, since it’s created using iOS frameworks, you can expect a ton of apps by the time the headset starts retailing. Moreover, many brands are expected to introduce VR-friendly applications to support Vision Pro.

Article continues after ad

Apple Vision Pro vs. Meta Quest 3: Which one should you buy?

Apple/Meta

Your decision to pick either of these devices will depend on your end use. The Quest 3 is a more consumer-centric headset priced affordably and aimed at casual usage, including gaming and multimedia consumption. It will have a plastic build and will not be able to compete with the superior design and looks of the Vision Pro.

Moreover, it’s a standalone device with no software or hardware limitations. Since Meta does not make other computing or entertainment devices, you can pick the Meta Oculus Quest 3 when available and enjoy its content.

Article continues after ad

The Vision Pro is Apple’s stepping stone into virtual reality. It can be considered a customer-facing experimental device. Since it’s priced at $3,499, it’s costlier than any other VR headset, and if reports before the launch are to be considered, even Apple is already working on the second-gen device and isn’t banking on Vision Pro’s sales numbers.

It is a much premium device in terms of design and build and will be another addition to Apple’s walled ecosystem. Though the Vision Pro headset will be a standalone device, it might need another Apple device to unlock its full potential.

Article continues after ad

Last but not least, Quest 3 already has a robust app and game ecosystem, which is continuously growing. However, Apple will have to build an ecosystem of VR-friendly apps from the ground up, which might take some time.

So, if you’re looking to pick up a VR headset this holiday season, Quest 3 should be your first choice. Even if you’re keen on picking up an Apple VR headset, we’d suggest waiting till the launch of the second-gen headset, as it is expected to be a much more refined product and lighter on the pocket too.

Article continues after ad

Also, make sure to check out our other guides:

The best PS5 controllers | The best mobile games to play in 2023 | Best gaming keyboards | Best CPU for gaming | Best PC controller | Best budget gaming desk | Best power bank for steam deck | Best 1440p Monitor for PS5 | Best gamecube controller for Switch and PC