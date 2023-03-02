Meta Oculus Quest 3: Price & specifications speculation

The Meta-owned Oculus is planning a Quest 3 VR Headset. But, the question on everyone’s lips is going to be its price, specifications, and release date. We speculate on how powerful the headset might be and more.

The Meta Quest is one of the most popular VR devices around, and for good reason, too. It’s wireless, unlike the PSVR2, and it can also get access to one of the largest libraries of VR titles around. You’re also able to hook the headsets up to your PC, for access to higher-end PCVR titles, to boot. Given that they are so versatile, you’d expect them to be pretty expensive, too.

This is also not the case. While Meta has increased the price of the Quest 2, and the Quest Pro remains out of reach for many, both numbered entries have been surprisingly affordable.

But now, the Meta Quest 3 could be upon us fairly soon, so we’re rounding up all the rumors to give you the best idea of what to expect from the unannounced headset.

The Meta Quest 3 will be released in 2023, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. We’re expecting that the company will choose to launch the Quest 3 around September or October, coming in before the holiday season really kicks off. Last year’s Meta Connect was held in October, so we’d expect to see something similar, with a grand reveal of the Quest 3 attached to it.

It’s a pretty safe bet, as it is fairly unlikely that the company would release the headset over the eerily quiet summer period.

Meta Oculus Quest 3 price speculation

We believe that the Meta Quest 3 will retail for around $499. Mark Zuckerberg himself suggested that the price tag will cost at least $400. But, we have little detail aside from the fact that it’ll cost slightly more. The logical price point comes to around $500.

This would mark a $100 price increase when compared to the current Quest 2 price, and we think that this still stays competitive and accessible for those wanting to get into VR.

Meta Oculus Quest 3 specifications leak

Headset Meta Quest 3 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Resolution (Per-eye) 2064 × 2208 Display type LCD Refresh rate 120Hz Field of view Unknown Lenses Pancake Features Hand tracking, PC compatibility, voice commands, wireless, Mixed reality Controllers Unknown Weight Unknown Price Unknown

Originally codenamed “Stinson”, the Meta Quest 3 has been leaked quite extensively, and it’ll feature a slightly different setup to previous headsets. Brad Lynch, VR analyst stated that the Quest 3 will sport an LCD screen, with a per-eye resolution of 2064 x 2208. This is slightly higher than the original Quest 2, and the display will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate right out of the box. The Quest 2 does have an experimental 120Hz mode, but to have it baked right into the headset is a welcome addition. Currently, things like the FOV of the headset are currently unknown.

Much like the PSVR2, the Quest 3 will also feature a dial to switch up your interpupillary distance, which is a boon. Additionally, it appears as though the Quest 3 will also be using “Pancake” lenses. This should allow for the headset to be slightly slimmer, and help distribute the weight of the headset much better than older, more outdated Fresnel lenses that we’ve seen on older devices. The PSVR2 uses Fresnel Lenses, though we much prefer the Pancake options on the Quest Pro.

The leaked CAD designs of the Meta Quest 3 also showcases the headset may not feature things like eye-tracking or face-tracking. This is slightly disappointing as it means that foveated rendering may be off of the table. But, it’s also a cost-saving measure, as Meta would have to install more cameras onto the device, should they want to integrate that technology.

XR2 Gen 2 or XR3?

According to Brad Lynch, the Meta Quest 3 will be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2. The chip will reportedly be using an Adreno 730 GPU, with 2.4 teraflops of power. This is based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is also featured in the Samsung Galaxy S23. This is a significant increase on the Quest 2’s limitation of 1.2 teraflops, and even the Quest Pro’s 1.8 teraflops of power. Named “Project Haliday” the XR2 Gen 2 will also have a huge impact on the Quest 3’s visual fidelity.

You should also expect a bump in RAM, with this chip seemingly making use of LPDDR5. We still do not know how much RAM the headset will have in it, nor the storage configurations that the Quest 3 may ship with.

The boost in GPU power may also help out with the AR functionality of the device, enhancing augmented and mixed-reality applications and products.

Is it worth waiting for the Meta Quest 3?

The Meta Quest 3 is shaping up to be a behemoth of a consumer VR headset. While it may lack some of the nicer trimmings, such as foveated rendering and eye-tracking. The Pancake lenses, in addition to the boost in visual fidelity, should allow for some of the best wireless VR experiences around. All we have to do now is to wait for Meta to officially announce the headset.

The Quest 2 is now several years old, and while it’s still a great headset in its own right, it’s getting a little bit long in the tooth. Should the rumors and leaks we have heard about the headset come true, then it’s definitely worth waiting for the next iteration of Meta’s popular line of VR headsets.