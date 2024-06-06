Meta’s next VR headset just got shown off in the most unlikely place

The rumored Meta Quest 3S made a surprise appearance in the background of a video post by Meta’s CTO.

Many virtual reality enthusiasts are anticipating the reveal of a new headset from Meta. According to rumor, this new headset will be a lighter and cheaper version of the Meta Quest 3 and it might have been inadvertently revealed thanks to a video post by Meta’s CTO.

Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth posted a video on Threads where he demonstrated the improvements to the Quest 3 passthrough, introduced in the new v66 software update. The video shows an unidentified Meta headset in the background, which is speculated to be the rumored Quest 3S.

There have been past leaks from industry insiders such as Lunayian and VR Panda stating that Meta is working on a budget version of the Quest 3 headset. The rumored headset has been identified as either the Quest 3S or the Quest 3 Lite.

Though no official announcement about the headset has been delivered by Meta, a listing on the Meta store appeared to confirm the name as Quest 3S.

As reported by UploadVR, the headset was shown in the background of what seems to be a home office. The device sat on the desk was not the correct design for the Quest 2 or Quest 3, as it was thicker than the Quest 3, but had less of a curve than the Quest 2.

The device also seems to sport cameras on the side and front. This combination of features strongly resembles one of the leaked designs for the rumored Quest 3S.

The headset was originally spotted by leaker Lunayian, who posted their findings on Twitter/X. Curiously, Andrew Bosworth replied to the Tweet with a cryptic statement: “Love that higher quality video over on Threads.”