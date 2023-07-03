How to get Starfield for free with AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs
A new CPU bundle from AMD has been discovered on Newegg, letting users grab a free copy of Starfield with select Ryzen 7000 processors.
Bethesda and AMD have partnered up for Starfield, which might have irritated some hopeful PC players wanting DLSS to be implemented in the game. But, if you are in desperate need of a PC upgrade before its release, AMD’s latest bundle is a pretty good deal.
However, the crucial thing to remember is that AMD has moved to the AM5 platform. No Ryzen 5000 chips, like the excellent 5800X3D are included in this deal. So, it’s likely that you might be building an entirely new gaming PC.
The AM5 platform also only supports DDR5 RAM, meaning that you’ll have to pick up a new kit, too. So, be sure to check our favorite motherboards and RAM. Maybe treat yourself to something in the upcoming Prime Day deals.
These offers are not anything new for AMD. Previous deals included a Ryzen and Jedi: Survivor bundle, as well as The Last of Us Part 1 for AMD’s Radeon GPUs.
When does the AMD Starfield bundle go live?
There’s no set date from AMD regarding the Starfield bundle just yet. We’d recommend not buying one of the listed CPUs until Newegg and other stores specifically list that you’ll be able to claim it. We’ll be sure to keep you updated when this offer finally goes live.
How to get a free copy of Starfield with Ryzen CPUs
All you’ll need to do is wait for the deal to go live. Order your CPU and you’ll be provided a code to redeem either upon delivery in the box, or it’ll be emailed to you. This will probably not be a Steam code, but instead, something you’ll need to log into AMD’s specific redemption portal.
Which CPUs will come with a free copy of Starfield?
AMD has limited the list to just a select few Ryzen 7000 CPUs, including:
- Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- Ryzen 9 7950X
- Ryzen 9 7900X3D
- Ryzen 9 7900X
- Ryzen 9 7900
- Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Ryzen 7 7700X
- Ryzen 7 7700
- Ryzen 5 7600X
- Ryzen 5 7600
Currently, our top recommendation would be to try to grab an X3D variant, as these provide the best performance in gaming.