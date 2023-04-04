Where to buy the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: Price, release date & more

Looking for where to buy the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D? We’ve got everything you need to know from price, release date, performance, and more.

After the launch of the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and the 7900X3D, AMD is starting to drop the less powerful, but significantly cheaper Ryzen 7 7800X3D. The first listing is straight from the Canadian version of Best Buy, which currently has the new CPU up for backorder.

Much like the other two, the 3D at the end of the name isn’t just a marketing gimmick, but part of why the last and current generations of this line of chips are coveted by gaming enthusiasts. 3D V-Cache technology provides far faster performance than the regular versions of the Ryzen 7000 lineup. This can materialize in better performance in modern titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Forspoken.

Where to buy the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is expected to be released in good supply at all good tech retailers. We’ve listed some examples of where you can buy the CPU below. Bear in mind that many retailers have not gone live quite yet, but you will still be able to check back at these URLs to see whether or not the retailers have listed them live. We’re expecting these CPUs to sell out fairly quickly, so just ensure that you check back regularly if they have not been listed live yet.

Best Buy Amazon B&H Micro Center Newegg 7800X3D 7800X3D 7800X3D 7800X3D 7800X3D 7950X3D 7950X3D 7950X3D 7950X3D 7950X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D price

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D will retail for $469 USD. This high-end CPU will be great for gamers looking for excellent performance using a new build. If you’re looking for a performance PC that is built on AM5 hardware, and should be a frontrunner for being put into your gaming PC.

As we’ve mentioned in the past, the launch of AMD’s AM5 platform wasn’t as explosive as previously anticipated, with Intel outperforming them on the performance and pricing scale. Now, AMD is biting back.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D will be released on April 6, 2023. We’ve been expecting this chip for quite some time, as the 5800X3D from the last generation of CPUs completely trounced everything in terms of price and performance. Will the 7800X3D manage to live up to its predecessor’s legacy when it launches? Only benchmarks, and time can tell.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D leaked performance

While we’ve yet to test the chips properly, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D did have some benchmarks leak out from various sources. According to MSI’s own internal documents, with the 3D V-Cache optimizations in place, they can squeeze an additional 9 to 12% out of the CPU.

The leaks come from Twitter user chi11eddog, who is in possession of materials not intended for the public to see just yet. It includes performance bar charts comparing it to the various CPU settings you can alter.

To get an additional jump in performance, the Ryzen 3D chips come with a new method of overclocking. This makes things simpler for the end user, but also a lot safer. For those just wanting raw power, it also provides that too.

It’s called EXPO and has a few different presets onboard to allow you to choose whether you want stock or that added boost.

The documents state that by combining EXPO with “Enhanced Mode Boost 3” and “High-Efficiency Mode”, MSI was able to achieve the results that they did. They also list what the base EXPO and High-Efficiency modes will provide too.

AMD is actually touting that the latest 7800X3D might be able to topple Intel’s flagship, the 13900K at 1080p, as further leaked documents from VideoCardz detail the findings. Of course, we’ll be the ultimate judge of this once the chips actually release.

The data indicates that the lower-end chip could be 7% faster for gaming applications than Intel’s top-tier CPU.

