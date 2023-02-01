AMD Ryzen 7000X3D: Price, release date & where to buy

AMD is finally launching its Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs, and we’ve got all of their prices, release dates and where to buy them.

It’s been a hot minute since AMD’s Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs were announced at CES, and they are finally coming to store shelves. After Zen 4‘s official release, the adoption of the CPUs was not quite as well-received as their previous-generation counterparts. However, Team Red is seeking to change all that with its 3D V-cache variants of the CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 7000X3D price

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D: $699

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D: $599

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: $449

The CPUs will begin at just $449 for the 7800X3D, going all the way up to the flagship-tier 7950X3D for $699 at the top end.

This is pretty strong pricing, to tackle Intel’s formidable Raptor Lake CPUs, and all that the CPUs need is a strong PC built around it to show how performant they can really be.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D: February 28, 2023

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D: February 28, 2023

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: April 6, 2023

The first Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs to be released land on February 28, whereas the wallet-friendly 7800X3D will launch a few months later in early April. This could be a possible strategy from AMD to point gamers to the higher-tier chips first, ahead of launching a more accessible variant. We previously heard that the CPUs would be launched in February, but they are appearing just a few weeks later than we originally thought.

Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs

We’re expecting pre-orders for the Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs to begin imminently, so we’ve rounded up a few links where you should find the CPUs listed once they finally go live, so you don’t miss out.

Best Buy Amazon B&H Micro Center Newegg 7950X3D 7950X3D 7950X3D 7950X3D 7950X3D 7900X3D 7900X3D 7900X3D 7900X3D 7900X3D 7800X3D 7800X3D 7800X3D 7800X3D 7800X3D

