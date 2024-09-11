Best Xbox Game Pass tier: Games, prices, and features explained

Microsoft has overhauled Xbox Game Pass, introducing new tiers and changing the benefits subscribers are used to, so here’s what to know about each tier.

Back in July 2024, the company revealed major changes coming to its popular service. While subscribers have been used to key features like a massive library of games and day one access to first-party releases from Xbox studios, that’s changing with the rollout of new tiers.

Xbox has now detailed the four Game Pass tiers, each of which offers different various benefits at different price points. Here, we’ll break down what’s included in each tier and discuss which one is the best value.

Each Xbox Game Pass tier explained

The four Game Pass tiers are as follows: PC, Core, Standard, and Ultimate.

PC

Price: $11.99 a month

PC Game Pass remains intact, though with a $2 price increase. It offers the following benefits:

Day one releases

Access to hundreds of games

EA Play

Riot Games benefits

Member discounts

Core

Price: $9.99 a month

One of the newer tiers is Game Pass Core, which is meant to replace Xbox Live Gold. This is the cheapest option, though it’s fairly limited in its benefits.

With Core, you won’t have access to the massive library of Game Pass titles, instead being limited to a smaller selection that includes Fallout 4, Grounded, and Stardew Valley.

Here’s what Game Pass Core offers:

Online console multiplayer

Access to 25+ games

Member discounts

Standard

Price: $14.99 a month

Standard is the newest tier, replacing Game Pass for Console. It provides most of the benefits subscribers are used to but with one major exception: Standard tier subscribers will no longer get access to first-party games on day one.

This unfortunately means that users on this tier are losing access to games like Starfield, Diablo 4, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which are now exclusive to Ultimate.

Here’s what Game Pass Standard includes:

Access to hundreds of games

Online console multiplayer

Member discounts

Ultimate

Price: $19.99 a month

Like PC Game Pass, Ultimate is staying intact, though with a price increase from $16.99 to $19.99 a month.

Here’s what Game Pass Ultimate includes:

Day one releases

Access to hundreds of games

Online console multiplayer

EA Play

Member discounts

Cloud gaming

Which Xbox Game Pass tier is the best value?

If you’re exclusively a PC player, then that tier is obviously the best value for you. It provides all the classic benefits associated with Game Pass like day one releases for first-party games, a massive library, and member discounts for $11.99 a month.

For those with both an Xbox console and gaming PC, Ultimate tier is the clear winner since you’ll get all the benefits of both platforms, plus Cloud gaming.

That said, the choice is more complicated for console-only users. Setting Core aside, which is really only meant for those who want to access online multiplayer in Xbox games that require the service, the main difference between the tiers is access to day one releases.

Because of this Game Pass Standard offers the best value for the cost. While you won’t be able to play, say, Indiana Jones & the Great Circle or Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Game Pass when they launch, you’re still getting access to hundreds of titles.

Microsoft has also said that major first-party releases may be added to Standard in the future, though no specifics have been announced, and it will likely be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Still, if the main appeal of Game Pass for you is those day one launches, then Ultimate tier is still a pretty good deal even after the price increase.