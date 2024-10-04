Asmongold claims Starfield Shattered Space is “worrisome” for Elder Scrolls 6

Twitch star Asmongold believes Starfield’s Shattered Space DLC is “worrisome” for Elder Scrolls 6 as the new Bethesda title is being “outperformed” by Fallout 4.

When Bethesda first teased Starfield back in 2018, the gaming world was incredibly expectant. A Fallout-esque game but in the vast expanse of space? Well, that sounded like a dream.

However, when the title was released back in 2023, it didn’t live up to the hype for many. While the story and mission design is ultimately fun, the lack of vehicles, the fact you can’t really freely travel in your ship, and there being many procedurally generated environments left players feeling a bit lost.

Fast forward to the end of September and Bethesda finally released the game’s first DLC – Shattered Space. There have, again, been a few knocks on the story length and the fact that decisions don’t matter.

For Asmongold, however, the DLC’s lack of success paints a bleaker picture for other projects. “The brand-new expansion only added 5,000 players. That is crazy,” he said. “It’s actually getting outperformed by Fallout 4.

“I mean, maybe I’m crazy, but the fact that your new game is performing way worse than your old game, I think this is very problematic and it’s worrisome for the new Elder Scrolls game.”

The Twitch star added that “we’ll see what happens” but his “expectation” for the long-awaited Elder Scrolls title is that it “will be bad.”

He concluded: “I’m just going to say, I think it will be bad. Low expectations. I hope I am pleasantly surprised.”

There are, of course, high expectations for the Elder Scrolls series from many others given the success of both Oblivion and Skyrim. However, we’ll have to wait and see if Starfield falling flat changes things.

Plus, we still don’t have any sort of release date for it.