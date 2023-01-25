How to drop a pin on Google Maps on PC and mobile

Google Maps is a powerful tool and dropping a pin on the map can unlock some additional information about the area.

Need to get some more information out of the location you’re heading to on Google Maps? Well, it’s quite easy to do so and by dropping a pin, you’ll not only see opening times but also an estimate of how busy things are, among other tidbits.

How to add a Google Map pin on PC

If you’re on PC, just head to Google Maps and on the map itself, you’ll find that pressing on an area will drop a pin. If it’s a more general, non-specific area on the map (like a street), it’ll create a grey pin. This can be clicked to become a blue one, offering you the chance to look around in Street View.

If you press a shop or another area of interest on the map, it will create a red pin. This will display more detailed information regarding what you’re focusing on, including websites, etc. This is also where you can see phone numbers if you need to contact them.

How to add a pin on the Google Maps app

On mobile, either Android or iOS, it’s the same system. On mobile, the app will omit the grey and blue pins, instead only offering the red ones. We’re unsure why this is, but it’ll bring up the same information you need regardless.

All you have to do is press and hold on to the area of the map you need information about. A red pin will be placed and the bottom of the screen will highlight the known information regarding the place.

If you need more, just tap this bottom area to bring up more detailed information.

