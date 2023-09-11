dbrand takes shots at Sony with launch of own Spider-Man 2 PS5 side panels

dbrand, the makers of skins and decals for tech, have shot back at Sony with the launch of its own Spider-Man 2 side panels for the PS5.

In the build-up to the launch of the next Insomniac web-slinging game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Sony launched side panels. These sold out almost immediately and haven’t been restocked.

Fans of the Spider-Man look don’t have much to fear though, as dbrand has come out swinging with its own version. The two side panels come in the same design as the Dark Plate 2.0, with a curved edge and grates for supposed better airflow.

When dbrand originally launched the Dark Plate 2.0, it was met with a lawsuit from Sony. This has determined the marketing for the Arachnoplates, with plenty of potshots being taken at Sony.

dbrand still irritated over PS5 lawsuit as it launches Spider-Man 2 plates

In the advertising, dbrand never outright refers to the PS5 or Sony, only with japes at the lawsuit:

“The [POPULAR VIDEO GAME CONSOLE] maker [MEGACORP] failed to produce enough stock of their [LICENSED VIDEO GAME] side panels.”

dbrand does actually thank Sony for selling out too quickly and not restocking the Spider-Man 2 plates, with a snide one-liner to cap off the text:

“Thanks for dropping the ball, you [SERIES OF EXPLETIVES].”

Spider-Man 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the year and introduces a host of new characters into Insomniac’s mix. It’ll also deal with the tried-and-true Venom storyline, wherein Peter Parker needs to deal with the alien menace that is slowly taking over him.

Both dbrand’s Arachnoplates and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch on October 20. dbrand is selling the plates for $64.98, regardless of which version of the PS5 console you have. You can add additional red lights and a middle skin for an additional $11.95 and $14.95 respectively.

