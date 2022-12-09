Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores – Release date, trailer, platforms & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

The 2022 Game Awards revealed a brand new expansion for Horizon Forbidden West. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC along with its release date, trailer, and the platforms you can enjoy the game on.

Developed by Guerrilla Games, Horizon Forbidden West took the gaming world by storm upon its release in February 2022. Now, players can explore the mysterious landscape all over again with the upcoming expansion, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

So, with the new expansion on the horizon, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the upcoming title along with its release date, trailer, story, and the platforms you can enjoy the new expansion on.

Contents

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores will be released on April 19, 2023.

This was announced as part of the Game Awards 2022 meaning players don’t have too long to wait until they can explore the mystical world of Horizon.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores trailer

Along with the release date and the reveal of expansion as a whole, Guerrilla Games and PlayStation released an announcement trailer. It depicts Aloy flying on a pterodactyl through a mysterious landscape that quickly reveals itself as Los Angeles. You can watch it here:

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores story

While there hasn’t been too much information regarding a complete storyline for Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, we do know it will be set in Los Angeles and will see Aloy pursuing a sinister threat in the dangerous “volcanic archipelago.”

The expansion will add new characters, and adventures, and will follow on from the end of Horizon Forbidden West so it’s recommended you get the base game finished before April 2023.

What platforms can you play Burning Shores on?

Currently, as confirmed by Guerrilla Games, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores will only be available on the PlayStation 5. There is currently no information regarding its availability for other PlayStation consoles.

That’s all we know about the upcoming expansion. When more information is released we will be updating this article so check back soon. In the meantime, take a look at some of the other upcoming titles:

