Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PC requirements: Minimum & recommended specs

It’s been two years since Horizon Forbidden West released for PlayStation and next week it’s finally coming to PC with its Complete Edition. So, if you need to know what the minimum and recommended specs for the game are in order to get ready, here are the complete PC requirements.

Releasing just over two years ago, Horizon Forbidden West was a PlayStation exclusive when it first launched. Despite the previous game being available on PC, there was much speculation about when the sequel would actually come to Steam and other PC storefronts.

That’s all set to change on Thursday, March 21st when Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition launches on PC with the DLC included.

If you need to know the system requirements and whether it will run on your hardware, here are the minimum and recommended specs.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition minimum specs

Here are the PC minimum spec requirements for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, according to the Steam page:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 4GB

Storage: 150 GB available space

If your PC hardware meets these requirements, you will be able to play the game on lower resolutions and framerates, and with a lot of graphics settings turned to low. However, if you wish to play with the settings cranked up, you’ll need a beefier rig.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition recommended specs

Here are the PC recommended specs for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

Storage: 150 GB available space

One thing to remember with this game is that while it is also available on PS4, Guerilla had to scale back a few settings to get it to run on that hardware. So a more reasonable expectation for Horizon Forbidden West on PC is for it to run on hardware closer in equivalence to PS5.

