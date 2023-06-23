Horizon Forbidden West honors Lance Reddick with in-game memorial

Guerrilla Games, the developers of Horizon Forbidden West, have recently added a memorial to the late Lance Reddick, who played a pivotal role in the series. The game’s monument to the late actor is now open for players to visit.

Horizon: Forbidden West, the second game in the Horizon series, premiered to widespread acclaim after bringing the story of Aloy to new locations and introducing a series of innovative new gameplay elements. The highly anticipated follow-up to 2014’s Zero Dawn, Forbidden West features the return of key characters and the freedom to explore a variety of biomes.

Sylens, portrayed by the late Lance Reddick (the Destiny video games, the John Wick franchise, etc.), was one such character who played a pivotal role in both games. Archaeologist and leader of the Horizon series’ Eclipse and Sons of Prometheus, Sylens is often considered a deuteragonist.

His interest in the machines and the fate of the Old Ones leads him to assist Aloy in this quest. Sadly, the actor passed away in March 2023, prompting tributes from fans of the Destiny, Horizon, and John Wick series.

Guerrilla Games, creators of Horizon: Forbidden West, have done the same by including a memorial to Lance’s legacy in the game. Here’s how you can visit Lance’s memorial in Horizon Forbidden West.

Guerrilla Games Players can now visit the Lance Reddick Memorial in the game.

The above image was tweeted by Guerrilla Games to highlight the latest monument they have added to Horizon Forbidden West in memory of Lance Reddick. The death of Lance leaves open the question of what will become of Sylens in subsequent games, despite his importance to the primary plot.

The latest Burning Shores downloadable content must be installed alongside the main game for players to access the memorial. Once they acquire it, they should hop on a Waterwing flying mount and head to the spot marked on the map above.

Upon reaching there, players will be able to see a blue, lit beacon with Lance’s name, with gorgeous lights emitting from the memorial. This moved the players emotionally as a fan of Lance’s went on to say, “He was a towering presence in everything he did.”

Another player appreciated the beauty of the memorial and how perfectly the ambiance music set the tone to honor the late actor. While players head over to the game to check the memorial out, make sure to go through our list of the latest patch notes that have arrived for the Burning Shores DLC.