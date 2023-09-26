Valve VR headset rumors heat up following SteamVR 2.0 launch

A new update to the SteamVR client has added fuel to the rumors fire around Valve’s successor to its first VR headset, Index.

SteamVR 2.0 quietly launched just a few hours ago, with Valve’s major update aiming to unify the features across both desktop, mobile, and VR. The update brings that fresh coat of paint, as well as any new features recently introduced in the desktop client.

Valve has not only updated the look, but the keyboard now supports more languages and emojis. The SteamVR client will also now highlight VR games over traditional desktop titles. Valve has included a bigger list of updates and instructions on how to join the beta client to get access right now.

However, intrepid VR reporter Brad Lynch has pointed out that there’s far more happening under the software’s hood than initially expected. Previously, a radio certification for Wi-Fi was recently passed in South Korea. This has led people to suspect that the Meta Quest competitor from Valve is on the way, known as Deckard.

In a tweet prior to the launch from Lynch, he points out that the code now supports tracking of a battery indicator. There are also leaks of the testing images for the VR headsets. Steam will also now indicate when a user is in VR or not.

Valve’s next headset has been hotly anticipated for some time. The expectations are that it’ll be similar in scope to that of the Meta Quest, as an all-in-one device, rather than requiring a PC.

An overhaul to the software and general cleaning up of suggested games leads us to believe that Valve is finally gearing up for its next hardware release.

VR has been important to a majority of Valve’s plans over the last few years, including the release of the first Half-Life game, Alyx, after 13 years in 2020.