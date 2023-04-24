Google Pixel Fold: Rumored launch date, specs, and literally everything we know

Want to know more about the upcoming Google Pixel Fold? We’ve got everything you need to know from the rumored price, specs and much more from Google’s first-ever foldable device.

Foldable phones are being positioned as the future of the smartphone. With brands like Samsung releasing their first foldables years ago, Google seems to be late to the party. But, the rumored upcoming Google Pixel Fold is a fantastic first-look at what we could expect for the future of the entire Pixel line-up.

The Google Pixel Fold has been one of the most anticipated phones, and now that it is seemingly about to launch, the rumor mill is churning out key details faster than ever.

Recent leaks suggest the Google Pixel Fold might launch alongside the Pixel 7a during the upcoming Google I/O conference. Tipsters hint that both phones are expected to be revealed on May 10.

But, the appealing foldable form factor isn’t without its own weaknesses. Crucial to any foldable phone’s design are the hinge, camera, battery life, and, most importantly, its inner display.

We go over every morsel of rumor that we know about the upcoming Pixel Fold so you can get a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming device.

Pixel Fold rumored price

The Google Pixel Fold is rumored to launch starting at $1799. The tech underneath it is more complex than the average smartphone so the Pixel Fold won’t be cheap. The phone is expected to come in various storage and memory combinations. As per the latest leak by Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech, the pricing of Pixel Fold is rumored to be as follows:

256GB – $1799

512GB – $1919

Google will reportedly also offer some freebies with its first-ever foldable phone. The phone is said to come bundled with a Google Pixel Watch, making it a ludicrously good deal.

The Google Pixel Fold is speculated to launch as early as May 10.

As per the reports from Jon Prosser, Google will start to tease the launch of Fold by releasing a teaser as late April, with the launch announcement expected following Google’s I/O conference. The phone will be up for pre-order the day it’s announced and will only be available directly from Google.

However, from May 30, it’s expected that the device will begin landing with various carriers, with a shipment date of June 27. Let us summarize the tentative Pixel Fold launch timeline for you:

Teaser launch – April 26

Official release date and Pre-order – May 10

Carrier availability – May 30

Shipping starts – June 27

Remember that while Jon is confident about the launch timeline, leaks, and rumors are always subject to change at the last moment, so take them with a pinch of salt.

However, we will try to keep this page updated with all the latest info possible. So stay tuned.

Pixel Fold: Rumored specification and design

External Display Resolution: FHD+

External Display Size: 5.8-inch with 17.4:9 aspect ratio

External Display technology: OLED

External Display Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Inner display Resolution: 2092×1080

Inner Display Size: 7.6 inches

Inner Display technology: OLED

Inner Display Refresh Rate: 120Hz

SOC: Tensor G2

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB / 512GB

Cameras: 3x 48MP +10.8 MP Ultra-Wide + 10.8 MP telephoto

External selfie camera: 9.5 MP

Inner selfie camera: 8MP

Features: Wireless charging & side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack

The specifications of Pixel Fold have been doing rounds for some time. We’ve had various reports that have hinted not only about the existence of a Galaxy Fold 4 alternate from Google, but have also repeatedly confirmed its specifications.





Pixel Fold design and display rumors

A recent CNBC report confirmed that the Pixel Fold would have a 7.6 inch primary foldable display. The phone is codenamed “Felix” and will be slightly bulkier than the Galaxy Fold 4. Its overall size and form factor reminds you more of Oppo’s foldable phone – Find N.

The inner display will be protected with ultra-thin glass similar to the Fold 4— no prize for guessing who’s supplying these panels to Google. Though, Google’s Pixel Fold might use a next-gen M13 material, which even Samsung hasn’t used for its foldable. Talk about some flex.

The Google Pixel Fold is expected to come with a secondary front 5.8-inch OLED display with a punch hole cut out for a selfie snapper. The inner or primary foldable display is expected to be 7.6 inches when unfolded. Both displays will reportedly support a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The rear panel design will remind you of most new Pixel phones. The triple rear camera setup will be located on an Aluminium bar which also houses the LED flash.

The phone is expected to come in two color options – Chalk and Obsidian. The top-end variant is said to come in a sole Obsidian color option.

The massive bezels on the inner display of Pixel Fold could be the biggest disappointment. Almost all leaks hint that the bezels on this upcoming phone could be significantly bigger than those seen on competitors.

Google Pixel Fold camera rumors

FrontPageTech

Pixel Fold has been subject to many wild rumors – especially around the camera sensors. Some reports hinted that the Pixel Fold might ship with a 1-inch camera sensor, while others suggested that the phone may ship with Sony’s unreleased camera sensor.

However, the latest leaks suggest that the camera set up on the Pixel Fold is expected to house a 48MP primary snapper coupled with a 10.8 MP Ultra-Wide and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens.

Google Pixel Fold specifications speculation

The Pixel Fold will ship with Google’s in-house Tensor G2 chipset and the Titan M2 chip. The phone should come with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The chipset powering the Google Pixel Fold is the most advanced chipset from Google as of now and also powers the current flagship phones Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Google Pixel Fold Vs. Galaxy Fold 4

Dexerto Google Pixel Fold Vs Samsung Galaxy Fold 4

The Galaxy Fold 4 was released almost half a year back and is still one of the few prominently available foldable phones globally. While the Galaxy Fold 4 is already in its fourth generation, the Pixel Fold will be Google’s first-ever and only second foldable phone from a non-Chinese smartphone brand.

Regarding camera performance, the Pixel Fold is expected to outperform its rival, and Google’s phone will reportedly also use a better display. As for the raw power for the chipset, comparisons show that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 outscores the Tensor G2 in most departments. However, Tensor G2 shines with its superior GPU performance.

The size of both devices may be another talking point. While the Galaxy Fold 4’s narrow external display has not been liked by many, the unique aspect of Pixel Fold could be preferred by many.

Since the software optimization to utilize the foldable display, charging speed and battery performance can only be assessed once the Pixel Fold is released.

Google Pixel Fold: What we want to see

OnLeaks /HOWTOISOLVE

While it is almost confirmed that the Pixel Fold is just days away from being announced, we have high expectations from the upcoming phone.

Since it will be available in the US and other international markets, we hope Google has enough stock. The company needed help managing its inventory in the past, and its phones’ availability in various countries was less than ideal. Google will definitely love to see the Fold in as many hands as possible.

With more users switching to the foldable side of phones, the technology will get democratized, and good foldable phones will become cheaper.

Also, while the reports do not specify the size of Pixel Fold’s battery pack, we hope that Google can cram a larger battery with decently fast charging tech in its maiden foldable phone. There is no point in using a large, screened phone that must be charged twice daily, and no one likes to wait hours for the phone to juice up.

Lastly, the cameras on the Galaxy Fold are slightly better than average. Considering that most Google phones have excellent camera performance, the expectations from the Pixel Fold are high.

Where to buy Pixel Fold

While Google’s foldable phone is yet to be announced, it is expected to be available with all the major retailers and e-commerce stores. Google will also retail the phone via its official store.

Since most Google devices are available on Amazon and Best Buy, we link its storefronts below. We will update these links with the exact buying links as soon as the phone is unveiled. Do revisit, then.

