Samsung’s next-generation Fold 5 and Flip 5 may be released earlier you think

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 launch date might launch as soon as August 2023, according to the latest reports.

Samsung’s second most important launch event of the year, the Galaxy Unpacked event, might be held slightly off-schedule this year to align with two major product releases.

During this event, the South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil several premium phones, including the Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 smartphones, the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets, the Galaxy Watch 6, and a new pair of wireless earbuds.

Typically, the second edition of Galaxy Unpacked is slated for the second half of the year, around August. However, reports from South Korea suggest that the company may be considering moving the event up to July. No specific reason for this potential change has been provided.

An iNews24 report proposes an alternative date and suggests the event could take place “around August” to coincide with the “2023 Busan World Expo.” The report also states that Samsung Electronics’ MX division president, Noh Tae-moon, is actively exploring the possibility of hosting the event in Busan, South Korea, or New York, USA.

The August timeline usually positions the company to compete more effectively with its biggest rival, the iPhone.

Samsung’s foldables are set to receive significant upgrades this year

Various reports indicate that the Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 will address many issues identified in previous models. According to Sammobile, a well-known tipster quoted Ice Universe, who claimed that the Galaxy Fold 5 will be at least 0.2mm thinner than its predecessor, making it Samsung’s thinnest foldable phone yet.

The company is also expected to replace the current hinge with a new water-drop hinge, reducing the gap between the displays when folded and resulting in a less visible crease. However, those hoping for a built-in slot for the Galaxy S Pen may be disappointed this year.

Google is poised to release a competitor of its own, too

As Samsung introduces the 5th generation of its two foldable phones, it enjoys a significant early-mover advantage and an impressive lead over its competitors in terms of devices shipped.

iNews24 cites market research firm Canalys, stating that Samsung holds a massive 82% share, or 12 million out of 14.2 million foldable phones shipped last year.

While no other major brand currently offers foldable phones in the international market, challenging Samsung’s dominance will require considerable effort from smartphone makers. That being said, Oppo has recently launched its first foldable phone outside of China, and Google is reportedly preparing to release the Pixel Fold alongside the Pixel 7a early next month, providing users with more options.