Google Pixel 7a: Price, specifications & performance speculation

The Google Pixel 7a might be the cheapest Pixel 7 series phone. We’ve collated all of the leaks and rumors from price, specifications and more.

Google’s smartphones are gradually getting their due recognition. It took the company a few generations to break through to the mainstream; however, things are falling into place with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 smartphones.

The upcoming Pixel 7a is expected to be Google’s next phone, and the cheapest Pixel 7 phone once launched. It is expected to borrow the highlights from the Pixel 7 lineup but will, most importantly, remain affordable.

In line with most smartphone launches, much information about the design, features, and specifications of the Pixel 7a have already been leaked. We’ve summarized everything you need to know about the upcoming device right here.

Google Pixel 7a price speculation

The Google Pixel 7a is rumored to be priced at $499. If you felt the phones in the Pixel 7 line-up were pricey, then the Pixel 7a could be a perfect phone for you. A 9To5Google report hints that the Pixel 7a could be priced at least $50 more than its predecessor – The pixel 6a- an incredible value-for-money Android phone.

That said, Google might not discontinue the Pixel 6a and keep it as the cheapest Pixel phone. At the same time, the Pixel 7a might offer better hardware specifications and improved camera performance at a slightly higher price. The flagship line-up will continue to have the most premium phones from Google.

The Google Pixel 7a is rumored to launch on May 10, 2023. Google I/O 2023 is slated to start on May 10, and we may have the company introduce the phone during its annual developers’ meeting. Reports hint that the Pixel 7a could arrive around Google I/O and, in all probability, it might launch on May 11.

Also, a May launch of an affordable Pixel gives Google enough time to prepare to introduce its flagship Pixel 8 line-up.

Pixel 3a – May 17, 2019

Pixel 4a – August 20, 2020

Pixel 5a – August 17, 2021

Pixel 6a – May 11, 2022

These are the release dates of the last four budget Pixel phones. The Pixel 4a and 5a were launched amid the deadly Covid outbreak and hence were delayed. While the Pixel 3a and Pixel 6a were introduced per their actual launch cycle. Going by this, the Pixel 7a is releasing on May 10, in all probability.

Google Pixel 7a: Rumored specifications and design

OnLeaks/Smartprix

Display Resolution: FHD+

Display Size: 6.1-inch

Display technology: OLED

Refresh Rate: 90Hz

SOC: Tensor G2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Cameras: 2x 12MP (IMX787 & IMX712)

Features: Wireless charging & in-screen fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack

The A-series phones from Google have always been the cheaper siblings of the flagship numbered series. They look incredibly similar and borrow many hardware specifications from the flagship Pixel devices. Of course, Google does strip down features to cut down on costs.

This ideally means that you get a phone that is almost as capable and powerful as the previous generation’s flagship phone. The Pixel 7a won’t be different.

Google has never been good at keeping secrets – after all, the company is a search engine at its heart where people come to find things. Puns aside, like all previous Pixel phones, the Pixel 7a also made its way out into the wild ahead of its launch.

Unsurprisingly, a prototype of 7a was seen selling on eBay. While the listing has been taken down, it has given us a fair idea of how the phone might look and some of its specifications.

Google Pixel 7a design and display rumors

The Pixel 7a is expected to come with a flat display with a hole punch cut-out at the front – no curved display like the Pixel 7 Pro, a horizontally aligned camera bar at the back, and noticeable bezels around the display were also reported. Later some high-quality renders also corroborated the same design. The Pixel 7a is expected to have an FHD+ display supporting a 90Hz refresh rate. Google’s Tensor G2 chipset will power the phone, as seen on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7a camera rumors

The phone is expected to come in a dual-shaded rear panel, while the dual-camera module and the flash will be on the aluminum camera bar. It’s expected that the camera sensors will also match that of the Pixel 7, though they might be slightly stripped back, in line with other budget Pixel devices.

Google Pixel 7a specifications speculation

The phone is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of onboard storage, and the dual rear camera setup is expected to house two 12MP (IMX787 and IMX712) sensors. One of these sensors (IMX712) still needs to be released and could be a 1-inch sensor. However, we suggest taking this with a pinch of salt, at least for now.

Pixel 6a vs. Pixel 7a – a clash between affordable Pixels

The Pixel 6a is an undisputed budget monster. It is the flagship killer Google has always wanted to release ever since OnePlus moved to the premium segment and later almost everywhere.

While the Pixel 6a and 7a might look identical, Google may want to ensure that it offers users the best value for their money in 2023. Apart from some tweaks and a rumored 3.5mm headphone jack, the Pixel 7a might also be slightly larger.

Reports also hint that the Pixel 7a will have wireless charging and an in-display fingerprint sensor, but the wireless charging might be limited to 5W only. This could be disappointing as the regular wired charging is also not expected to be lightning fast.

It’s the internals where you’d see the difference between Pixel 6a vs. Pixel 7a. The Pixel 7a is expected to come with a more powerful Tensor G2 chipset than the first-generation Tensor SoC on the Pixel 6a.

Google is also expected to increase the memory from 6GB to 8GB on the upcoming phone, and you might also get powerful camera sensors. Increased RAM and a powerful CPU At the core ideally would translate to better camera performance, faster processing, and improved experience while using Pixel-exclusive features like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser.

So, if you want to buy a phone running on near-stock Android, it gets the latest operating system before any other phone, has a spectacular camera for still photography, and is light on the pocket. We’d advise waiting a few more days and picking the new Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 7a – What we want to see

OnLeaks/Smartprix

The Pixel 6a was close to a perfect budget Android phone but had drawbacks and limitations. But the good part is that the Google Pixel 7a could only improve where its predecessor lacked.

While there are rumors that the Pixel 7a could use a couple of 12-megapixel sensors, we really hope it’s true. Pixel 6a’s camera performance was good, but the old sensors had their limitations. We’ve heard murmurs that one of the sensors in Pixel 7a could be used in the upcoming Pixel Fold and is rumored to be a 1-inch sensor.

If this leak turns out to be accurate, then the Pixel 7a could disrupt smartphone photography in the budget segment.

Rumors also suggest that the Pixel 7a could be priced higher than the Pixel 6a. While we hoped that Google might introduce the phone at a similar price, a costly phone could adversely affect its sales numbers in the current financial scenario.

Lastly, we want Google to ensure the Pixel 7a has a faster charging speed than the Pixel 6a. Though the Pixel phones aren’t known for their fast charging prowess, it’s 2023, and other brands are introducing phones that can charge to a hundred percent in a matter of minutes. This is where Google needs to up the ante, and we hope the Pixel 7a supports better charging tech.

Where to buy the Google Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a is expected to be available directly via all major e-commerce, electronic retailers, and Google. We will update this space once the phone is launched and the company announces its availability. Be sure to check back then.

