OnePlus Open holiday deal crashes price to lowest we’ve ever seen

OnePlus Open is among the best foldable phones in 2023 and it’s currently $200 off at both Best Buy and Amazon. This brings the foldable to the lowest price we’ve seen to date.

OnePlus launched its first foldable this year, called the OnePlus Open. It’s arguably one of the best devices in its category, packing an impressive camera setup and a bright display.

If you were eying to get the foldable, now is the time as it is $200 off on both Amazon and Best Buy. You can even snag an additional $100 discount with carrier activation at Best Buy.

Article continues after ad

OnePlus Open gives Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold a run for their money with its sleek design and durable hinge. It has a nearly invisible crease and a great battery life. The stocks might dry up soon so grab the deal while you can.

Article continues after ad

OnePlus Open’s impressive specs

OnePlus

Both Amazon and Best Buy are selling the OnePlus Open in Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk color options. The foldable comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

OnePlus Open rocks the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor found in the flagship OnePlus 11. With its 7.8-inch, 2K AMOLED internal display, it’s even bigger than both the Google Pixel Fold and the Samsung Z Fold 5. What’s more, the Open manages to stay slimmer overall.

OnePlus Open has a triple camera system on the rear, featuring a new Sony 48MP main sensor. The foldable also packs 4805 mAh that charges via a 67W wired charger. It lacks wireless charging but supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The smartphone runs Android 13 out of the box and is upgradeable to Android 14. All in all, it’s the ideal foldable for those steering clear of Google or Samsung phones. And with the sweet $200 discount, it’s even more tempting.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.