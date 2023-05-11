PIxel 7a, Fold and Tablet announced at Google I/O 2023

Google unveiled a slew of new products during Google I/O. Here’s a quick round-up of everything announced, including the Pixel 7a, Fold, and Tablet.

Google uses its I/O conference to announce software products, tease upcoming features, and hardware devices. However, this time, the search and internet advertising provider unveiled heaps of new products, including its new budget Android phone -the Pixel 7a, its first foldable phone – the Pixel Fold, and a convertible tablet – the Pixel Tablet.

We all knew AI would be a huge focus during this year’s Google I/O. But, Google’s hardware teams have seemingly been hard at work expanding their product line-up.

Google Pixel 7a

Almost everything leaked about the Google Pixel 7a is true, which re-confirms that Google isn’t good at keeping secrets. The Pixel 7a is powered by a Google Tensor G2 chipset with 8 gigs of RAM and a Titan M2 security chip. The phone has 128GB of onboard storage, a 90Hz 6.1-inch OLED panel, and a 4,385 mAh battery that can be charged wirelessly, albeit very slowly.

For the optics, the Pixel 7a has a dual camera setup on the back with an OIS-enabled 64 MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 13 MP selfie camera. The Pixel 7a is a dual-SIM device with one physical nano-SIM and one eSIM. It’s priced at $499 and will be available in the US, Canada, Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the UK.

Google Pixel Fold

The first-ever foldable phone from Google is a pricey attempt to counter Samsung’s monopoly. It has a 5.8-inch OLED panel as its external display, while the inner display is 7.6 inches diagonally. Both displays boast a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Google’s Tensor G2 SoC powers the Pixel Fold. It also has the Titan M2 security coprocessor. You get 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, a 10.8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8 MP camera with 5x optical zoom. It has a 9.5MP selfie camera on the front, while the inner camera is an 8MP snapper.

The Pixel Fold follows Oppo Find N’s design language rather than the more widely available Galaxy Fold 4. The phone supports a 4,821 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

The Pixel Fold is priced at $1799 and comes in two color options – Porcelain and Obsidian. It will be available starting next month and will be available in the US initially. Google will also retail the Fold in Germany, Japan, and the UK at a later date. Sweetening the deal, if you pre-order the Pixel Fold, you’ll also grab a Pixel Watch for free.

Pixel Tablet

Google teased the Pixel Tablet during last year’s Google I/O, and it has been formally announced now. Google’s Tensor G2 chipset powers this 10.95-inch tablet with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. You get 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a choice between 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It has a couple of 8MP cameras – one at the back and one at the front. It ships with a speaker dock that can charge the tablet while streaming music. The Pixel Tablet can turn into a smart display or speaker when you aren’t using it as a regular tablet.

The Pixel Tablet is priced at $499 in the US, £599 in the UK, and €679 in Germany. It is up for preorder in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Japan, and Australia. It will start retailing on June 20.

