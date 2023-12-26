Google Pixel 8a: Rumored specs, price prediction, leaked design & more

Not sure if you should wait for the Pixel 8a or buy the Pixel 7a? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming budget phone.

Google smartphones are getting more popular with buyers, and a lot of the credit goes to the Pixel A line. While the Pixel 8 Pro and 7 Pro phones have top-notch cameras and performance, it’s the Pixel 7a or the 6a that hits the sweet spot between price and specs.

The affordability of the Pixel A models has drawn in a lot of users. This year’s Pixel 7a has turned out to be one of the top budget phones, giving the Galaxy A54 a run for its money. That said, the upcoming Pixel 8a might up the ante further with its impressive specs.

Google Pixel 8a is expected to launch in the first half of 2024 and it might bring a new processor and better cameras. Its design could also be a lot inspired by the current Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

Here’s what we know so far, including the estimated price, release window, and specs of the upcoming Google Pixel 8a.

Google typically launches the Pixel A phones in the first half of the year and the flagship lineup towards the end. The Pixel 7a was announced on May 11 during the Google I/O event, alongside the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet.

If the Google Pixel 8a is indeed launching next year, it will likely be unveiled in May during the search giant’s developer conference. There’s no official confirmation from Google yet.

Google Pixel 8a: Price predictions

It’s difficult to guess how much the Google Pixel 8a will cost, given that the price differed between its two predecessors. The Pixel 7a was priced at $499, while the Pixel 6a came out with a price tag of $449.

Google also bumped up the price of the Pixel 8 this year by 100 bucks, bringing it to $699. This move suggests the company is aiming to establish a clear distinction between its budget-friendly phones and the flagship models. It’s safe to assume the Pixel 8a might stick with the same price tag as its predecessor, coming in at $499.

Google Pixel 8a: Design and display

X/Abhishek Yadav

Google isn’t very good at keeping its phones under wraps. There’s already a leaked hands-on image that reveals the Pixel 8a’s design. Unsurprisingly, the phone looks a lot like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro with round corners.

The phone keeps a bar-like camera module on the back and features a selfie camera placed at the top center. The bezels around the display are noticeably thick. Design renders shared by SmartPrix also show a similar look.

The Pixel 8a’s display might not get any significant upgrades. The phone could stick with a 6.1-inch OLED display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate.

The display might not be all that impressive. If a top-notch display is a priority for you, you might want to check out the Galaxy A54 or keep an eye on the upcoming OnePlus 12R.

Google Pixel 8a: Rumored specs

Smartprix

Just like the Pixel 7a, Googe Pixel 8a might feature the same chipset as the more premium flagships. The Pixel 8 duo features the Google Tensor G3 under the hood and the Pixel 8a should get the same chip.

While not the most powerful chipset on the market, the Tensor G3 delivers decent performance and brings a lot of efficiency improvements. The chip also introduces many AI features, which were otherwise missing on the previous gen phones.

Google might also equip the Pixel 8a with better cameras. The flagship Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro brought several improvements in the camera department, and we’d expect some of them to also make it to the budget smartphone.

The Pixel 7a makes do with a dual camera system in the back, highlighted by a 64MP main sensor. There’s a 13MP ultrawide shooter as well.

Pixel 8a could get some of Pixel 8’s AI camera features, including Best Take, which edits your favorite facial expressions into a single frame when you take a bunch of group shots.

There isn’t any info regarding the phone’s battery at the moment. The Pixel 7a is equipped with a 4385mAh battery, slightly smaller than its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, which had a 4410mAh cell.

It’s unlikely that Google will make any drastic changes to Pixel 8a’s battery. The phone is likely to stick with the same battery capacity as the Pixel 7a. The fast charging setup is expected to remain the same as well, with 18W fast charging through the cable and 7.5W wireless charging.

Pixel 8a should run Android 14 on the software side. Google provides 7 years of software updates for the Pixel 8 series, so it’ll be interesting to see if the budget phone gets the same treatment.

Pixel 8a could be a solid budget phone

Pixel 8a might come out as a solid choice in the budget category. It could be priced much lower than the Pixel 8 while still delivering good specs. Google hasn’t officially confirmed this yet, so we’ll just have to wait and see what they’ve got in store.