Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which should you pick?

Choosing between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra can be confusing. We go over all the differences between the two Samsung devices to tell you which one you should pick up.

The Z Fold 6 will be the latest Samsung foldable, expected to be announced in July, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is arguably the best Android phone on the market.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold phones are some of the hottest foldables on the market, while the Ultra models are its top-of-the-line candy bar phones. Picking between the two can be tough, especially if you’re open to a foldable design.

Let’s break down which phone is right for you right off the bat. If you value camera quality, durability, and long battery life, the S24 Ultra is the clear winner.

But if you prefer a phone with a super large display that’s still easy to pocket, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the way to go. Do keep in mind that a foldable also costs more than a regular phone.

But, if you’re after a more detailed breakdown of everything each phone is poised to offer, we go through everything from design to pricing and much more.

Price

The Galaxy foldables have never been cheap, and the S24 Ultra itself starts at over $1000. Specifically, the S24 Ultra starts at $1300, while the Z Fold 6 might be even more expensive than the $1800 Z Fold 5. Techmaniacs claims the upcoming foldable device will be €100 more expensive than its predecessors. If true, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may start at $1900.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might take some design cues from the Galaxy S24 Ultra. But you know the obvious difference between the two— the Ultra doesn’t fold.

In terms of appearance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might opt for a wider cover screen than its predecessor and get sharp corners. The current Z Fold 5 has round corners. Combined with a wider screen and sharper corners, the smartphone might be easier to use when folded. Another change is in its back design. Ice Universe suggested the foldable will borrow the boxy design from the S24 Ultra.

The Z Fold 6 might feature vertically aligned cameras again, but unlike the S24 Ultra, it might get a small island connecting the cameras. The oval-shaped island below the cameras appears to protrude less and has a metal rail with a new texture.

The S24 Ultra also underwent some interesting design changes this year. Samsung gave up on the curved display on the front and opted for a titanium frame for the smartphone. It has a boxy look and the same camera alignment as previous models.

Display

Samsung

According to a post by Samsung leaker Ice Universe, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 might sport a 7.6-inch foldable display with a square-ish 7:6 aspect ratio. The outside cover screen is also rumored to be larger at 6.3 inches with a tall 22:9 aspect ratio. While Ice didn’t mention the exact resolution upgrades, they claimed that both the inner and outer displays getting sharper. For reference, the current Z Fold 5 has a foldable screen resolution of 1812 x 2176 and a 904 x 2316 cover screen.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra keeps the same 6.8-inch screen size as its predecessor, the S23 Ultra. But this time around, the display gets a brightness boost, reaching up to 2,600 nits. The LTPO AMOLED panel has a 1440x3088px resolution (QHD+) and a 1-120Hz Dynamic refresh rate.

Cameras

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 might stick with the same camera setup as the Z Fold 5, including a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto shooter. While this setup is reliable, it doesn’t match the photography prowess of the S24 Ultra.

Similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the S24 Ultra rocks a quad-camera setup. It flaunts a 200MP main sensor capable of 10X optical and 100X digital zoom. Plus, there’s a fresh 50MP telephoto unit with 5X zoom, another 10MP telephoto with 3X zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide with autofocus.

Specs

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. This is the latest flagship chip from Qualcomm and has shown impressive performance and efficiency when we tested it on the OnePlus 12 and iQOO 12. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 should pack the same chipset, so you can expect the foldable to be plenty powerful.

The S24 Ultra also offers 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of UFS 4.0. It retains the same 5,000mAh battery capacity as the S23 Ultra with unchanged charging speeds—45W wired and 15W wireless charging. The Z Fold 6 is expected to feature similar storage specifications, and according to Ice Universe, its battery will remain the same at 4400mAh with 25W charging.

Which phone should you get?

As mentioned above, the S24 Ultra is for those who prioritize cameras and battery life above all else, while the Z Fold 6 is for those who desire a large display and are willing to spend nearly $2000. If a foldable form factor is what you’re after, you might also consider the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which should be about half the price.