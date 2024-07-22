Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs OnePlus Open: Which foldable should you get?

Samsung has launched the latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 as an upgrade over the Z Fold 5. We compare this foldable to the OnePlus Open to find out which one is better.

Samsung was ahead in the foldable race, having launched its first foldable smartphone in 2019. However, other brands caught up quickly. OnePlus, which has only announced one foldable device so far, is already giving the Korean company a run for its money.

The OnePlus Open has been praised by users and reviewers alike for its form factor, fast charging, and crease-free display. The smartphone is better than the Z Fold 5 in many areas, but the same cannot be said for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The new foldable introduces an upgraded form factor, a new processor, and other improvements. Let’s see how it stacks up against the OnePlus Open.

1-minute comparison

Here’s a quick specs comparison between the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the OnePlus Open. Keep reading for a more detailed look.

Specs Galaxy Z Fold 6 OnePlus Open Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB 16GB Battery 4400 mAh 4800 mAh Charging 25W wired, 15W wireless 67W wired Price Starting at $1,900 Starting at $1,700 Rear Camera 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) 48MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 64MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) Front Camera 10MP cover, 4MP under-display 32MP cover, 20MP inner Display 7.6-inch AMOLED (2160 x 1856 pixels), 120Hz 7.82-inch OLED (2440 x 2268 pixels), 120Hz

Price

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 – $1900

OnePlus Open – $1,700

The OnePlus Open starts at $1,700, and we’ve even seen it listed online for as low as $1,399. The Z Fold 6, being the latest foldable from Samsung, is priced at its MSRP of $1,900, unless you exchange it with your existing phone.

If you want a cheap, feature-packed foldable phone, go with the OnePlus Open. You don’t need to read to the end of this article to know that.

Design

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 takes some design cues from the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It now sports a wider cover screen and sharper corners compared to its predecessor. The back design also gets a makeover, borrowing the boxy look from the S24 Ultra.

While it keeps the same vertically aligned cameras as the Z Fold 5, there’s a small island connecting them. The oval-shaped island below the cameras looks like it protrudes less.

The OnePlus Open has a practical design. Its outer screen is wide enough to be used for all tasks, without having to unfold the phone. The camera bump on the Open is more of a raised circle that occupies over a third of the back panel. It has three camera lenses and a subtle Hasselblad H for style.

OnePlus’s foldable uses a Flexion hinge, making the crease practically disappear unless you catch a reflection at just the right angle. It’s also less noticeable to the touch compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Display

OnePlus

The OnePlus Open’s outer display measures 6.3 inches with a 20:9 aspect ratio, which is slightly wider than the Z Fold 6’s 6.3-inch, 22:9 cover screen. OnePlus calls it a 2K resolution screen, which translates to 2484 x 1116 pixels. The Z Fold 6’s outer display has a resolution of 2376 x 968 pixels.

Both foldable have an LTPO outer panel with a variable refresh rate. Unfolded, the OnePlus Open has a thickness of 5.8mm while the Z Fold 6 is 5.6mm.

On the inside, the OnePlus Open features a 7.82-inch display with a 2440 x 2268 resolution. It’s an LTPO panel with variable refresh rates ranging from 120Hz down to 1Hz and can reach a peak brightness of 2,800 nits in high brightness mode.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, on the other hand, has a 7.6-inch display with an 1856 x 2160 resolution. It also uses an LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

Cameras

Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 sticks to the same camera setup as the Z Fold 5, including a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto shooter. The OnePlus Open also brings respectable camera hardware, featuring a stabilized 48MP main camera, a 64MP 3x telephoto with optical image stabilization, and a 48MP ultrawide.

For selfies, the Z Fold 6 has a 4MP under-display selfie camera on the inside and a 10MP sensor on the outside. The OnePlus Open has a 32MP selfie camera on the front screen and a 20MP shooter on the inner screen.

Performance

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm, while the OnePlus Open features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The Samsung foldable is available with up to 1TB of storage and 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus Open comes with 16GB of RAM but is only available with 512GB of storage.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, being a newer processor, offers better performance than the 8 Gen 2. In our tests, the 8 Gen 3 in the OnePlus 12 scored 7,006 points in the multi-core and 2,273 points in the single-core Geekbench 6 tests. In comparison, the 8 Gen 2, tested in the OnePlus 12R, achieved a single-core score of 2,007 and a multi-core score of 5,245.

Battery life

OnePlus

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 4,400 mAh battery, the same as the Z Fold 5, while the OnePlus Open features a 4,805 mAh battery. In PCMag’s battery test, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 delivered 11 hours and 30 minutes of screen-on time. Tom’s Guide reported that the OnePlus Open lasts 11 hours and 45 minutes. The difference in battery life is minimal.

However, the OnePlus Open supports 67W fast charging, which can fully charge the phone in 42 minutes. The Z Fold 6 supports 25W wired charging and also includes 15W wireless charging, which is not available on the OnePlus Open.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a clear advantage over the OnePlus Open when it comes to software. Samsung promises 7 years of updates and packs the foldable with a bunch of cool AI features. You get Note Assist for translating, summarizing, and auto-formatting notes, plus the Samsung Keyboard’s Composer feature, which suggests text for emails.

The Z Fold 6 also has tools for creating images and illustrations with AI, and it’s integrated with Gemini. The OnePlus Open doesn’t have these features and only offers four years of OS updates.

Which foldable should you get?

Get the OnePlus Open if you’re looking for a budget-friendly foldable with great features. However, if you want the latest and greatest with longer software support, AI features, and faster performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the way to go. The Z Fold 5 isn’t a bad option either, and you might even find it at a discount.

