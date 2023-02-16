ChatGPT is being used in games to generate AI NPC dialogue

NetEase, developer, and publisher of countless online games have announced that they will be implementing ChatGPT into their MMO Justice Online Mobile.

Chinese company NetEase, developers of popular online games like Identity V and others, has announced that the upcoming MMO will include ChatGPT-powered NPCs.

The game, Justice Online Mobile, an action-combat MMO, will include the language model AI so that players will be able to have unique interactions with NPCs throughout the game.

NetEase claims that the game will then take the conversations and interactions to impact the game as you progress. They have also said that AI could be used to generate fully-voiced characters.

Daniel Ahmad, Director of Research & Insights at Niko Partners, an analyst of games from Asia and the Middle East mentioned that this could be used to drive a wedge between two NPCs or hurry someone up to rush home.

Ahmad also states that NetEase plans to “scale the use of AI” in an attempt to support task generation (presumably quests and objectives), as well as character customization and content creation.

However, this “ChatGPT” version of the game has only received one demo so far, and it’s unsure how deep the integration actually goes.

ChatGPT integration is coming to more products

ChatGPT and AI are a fierce battleground, with OpenAI, seeing their ChatGPT project launch a premium subscription and inclusion in Microsoft Office and Bing after a multibillion-dollar investment. It has been met with some competition from Google in recent days, too. Though, some users have reported strange behavior from Microsoft’s Bing AI, which has also claimed that it has hacked into webcams.

What is Justice Online?

Justice Online was released back in 2018 on PC, almost exclusively in China. The game is accessible outside of the country via VPNs, but the mobile version is still in active development. Trailers were released in 2021 and 2022, but the game has yet to materialize.

It isn’t yet sure if Justice Online Mobile will even hit the west, as the full PC version has still not had a global release.