A woman landed several dates and made viewers laugh along the way after she shared the ChatGPT messages she sent to her Hinge matches.

TikTok user Caroline Mackenzie went viral this September for sharing how she scored several dates on Hinge by using ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is an AI-generated language learning model that creates human-like messages based on the prompts given by a person.

In a viral TikTok video, Caroline shared her “personal favorite” conversation she had with one of her matches.

After the gentlemen asked Caroline to grab drinks and dinner with him, she sent back several cheeky ChatGPT responses.

“Yes! Let’s dress up as pirates and raid the nearest seafood restaurant. Arrr you ready for an adventure?” she said. “Lmao, you got a favorite place you do that at?” her Hinge match asked.

TikTok: sweeet_carolline Caroline responded to TikTok comments, saying she got a good laugh from her comical ChatGPT messages.

“Only the abandoned amusement park at midnight – nothing says romance like dodging ghosts and old carnival rides!” Caroline sent back.

More than anything, her Hinge match was impressed, leading him to seal the date by saying, “Now I’m in.”

Caroline then landed a second date by using the same method. Though the man on the other end of the conversation didn’t need much convincing after she told him she was 6’2”, she gained bonus points for what was said next.

“Thanks! Yeah, 6’2″ comes with superpowers. I can see into alternate dimensions and occasionally communicate with giraffes. It’s a whole thing. Alternate dimensions,” Caroline said.

“Alternate dimensions AND giraffes? Okay, but how do I get an invite to this exclusive club of tall superhero powers? Sign me up!” exclaimed her Hinge match.

Another match even said it was a “walking green flag” after Caroline had ChatGPT come up with a message about becoming an “underground llama rebellion” who built a time machine out of old toasters.

TikTok: sweeet_carolline Caroline didn’t specify if she went on an actual date with her Hinge matches. However, she made quite a lasting impression.

Not only did her Hinge matches approve of the hilarious responses, but viewers did, too. Many commented on her viral video by saying they couldn’t stop laughing, while others applauded her genius idea.

“I can’t breathe, this is so funny,” wrote one.

“This is comedy. The sarcastic responses from ChatGPT kill me,” added another.

Caroline isn’t the first social media user to go viral for using ChatGPT; earlier this summer, Instagram users used ChatGPT to roast their feeds, prompting a lot of laughter from the comical messages.

A TikToker also gained millions of views this September when they revealed that ChatGPT was “gaslighting” them. When he asked how to spell “strawberry,” the AI-generated app tried to convince him that it was spelled with two r’s.