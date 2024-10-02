Throne and Liberty: Classic and Action mode camera settings explained

Throne and Liberty is a brand new MMO from Guild Wars 2 developer NCSoft, in conjunction with Amazon Games. As players head out into its vast landscapes for the first time, there’s a lot to learn.

Releasing on October 1, Throne and Liberty comes with all of the expected MMO fare. PvE encounters, world PvP, guilds, and exploration all feature heavily as players level up on the path to victory over the evil Kazar.

A critical part of achieving that success is setting the game up to suit your playstyle. With that in mind, the developer has provided two camera options that should offer vastly different views of the game world and combat more generally.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Classic and Action mode cameras in Throne and Liberty.

Classic Mode camera explained

Dexerto/NCSoft

Historical World of Warcraft players may find themselves most at home with the Classic Mode camera. With this setting enabled, the camera angle remains fixed unless the player moves it manually by clicking and moving the mouse.

This leaves the cursor free for greater control over targeting and even ability use (if you are a clicker). Overall, this gives a much broader view of what’s going on in the game and will likely be the mode of choice for more experienced MMO players who feel at home with a traditional setup.

Action Mode camera explained

Dexerto/NCSoft

Action Mode does what it says on the tin, offering a much more action-oriented view of the game and battlefield. With this setting enabled, the camera is tied to the movement of the mouse and the right joystick, without any clicking.

This removes the cursor for the most part and interacting with the hud becomes a case of using the assigned hotkeys or buttons. Though this may be a little harder to master, the fluid nature of the interactions it offers feels rewarding.

Should players choose Action Mode or Classic Mode in Throne and Liberty?

Though there is a certain amount of dealer’s choice here, from our perspective, the Action Mode camera feels marginally more suited to the way Throne and Liberty is set up. As a seasoned World of Warcraft player, it comes as a little bit of a culture shock, but it’s well worth overcoming the learning curve to get the most out of the game.

That said, if you make your choice and find that it really isn’t what you were hoping for, you can change switch at any time. Navigate to the settings menu by pressing Esc on PC or the start/guide button on console. From there, head to camera settings and you should be able to switch to the other camera mode.

That’s everything there is to know about the camera settings in Throne and Liberty. If you’re looking to prepare for the game’s toughest fights, we’ve broken down the best weapons on offer for each playstyle. We’ve also got the ideal build to get you started on your journey in the right way.