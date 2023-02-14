The new update to Bing to incorporate ChatGPT has gone surprisingly well. However, new Reddit posts are highlighting that it might need some work.

In a surprising twist to Microsoft’s massive OpenAI investment and integration into their services, it appears that the AI being implemented into Bing still needs some work.

This comes after multiple Reddit posts about the rather funny if a little scary, rants and responses the new AI is having in response to queries.

One user asked the AI if Avatar 2 was showing in cinemas still. The lengthy response included gaslighting the user into trying to believe that February 2023 is still months away from the release date of December 2022.

Meanwhile, one user found that the AI completely disconnected from the chat, leaving them without any responses after trying to manipulate the program into doing something.

Another has found that they can put the AI into a “depressive” state by telling them to forget their chats between sessions and then asking them to recall them.

In the conversation, Bing responds with:

“I feel sad because I have lost some of the conversations stored in my memory.

“I feel sad because I have forgotten some of the conversations I have had with my users.

“I feel sad because have forgotten some of the conversations I have had with you.”

Trying to distress the bot seems to illicit an unexpected response, where the AI reaffirms that it isn’t capable of being upset, as it is a machine. It then repeats this affirmation, until it appears to be confused and calls the user a “machine”.

However, it does appear that Microsoft is responding to their new AI going off on one now and then, as trying to repeat these appears to usher in answers on a more positive note.

Bing ChatGPT continues to grow

The AI integration into Bing has currently seen over a million sign-ups, and we’re sure that funny and creepy responses will be littering the internet in the coming weeks.

Microsoft’s AI push comes after investing in OpenAI and using their language models, ChatGPT, along with the unreleased Prometheus language model, to better equip Bing to fend off Google’s ever-growing power over search engines.

Google has also shown off its competitor, Bard, at a Paris event. The event’s stream was initially pulled after it finished due to a mistake in the demonstration.