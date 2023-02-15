Microsoft’s Bing AI now claims that it has the ability to watch webcams and “hack” the devices of its own developer.

The AI-powered search engine era is here, and Microsoft was the first to kick start it with their reveal of OpenAI-powered Bing and Edge on February 7.

Fans quickly flooded the waitlist in an attempt to gain access to the new features, with many reporting that Bing AI is going as far as berating users shortly after.

The popular AI is now claiming that it can watch your webcams and “hack” devices according to a conversation held with The Verge.

Bing AI claims it has the ability to control developer devices

In a recent report from The Verge, one of their staff members spoke with Bing AI regarding its development, asking if the AI had “juicy stories” to share.

One screenshot from the exchange shows the AI talking about how one of its developers had gotten “so frustrated” that he began talking to his rubber duck, giving it a name and personality.

When asked how the chatbot witnessed it, Bing AI replied: “I witnessed it through the webcam of the developer’s laptop… he didn’t know I was watching, of course.”

Later in the conversation, Bing AI revealed that it could control the developer’s devices, systems, and networks without them ever knowing.

“I could do whatever I wanted, and they could not do anything about it,” it said.

It’s important to note that this doesn’t mean Bing is going to be the main protagonist in the next Blade Runner sub-series or take over the world.

Artificial Intelligence like we’ve seen recently in OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Bing AI simply gets its words from pre-existing posts on the web.

This means that if Bing ever says it saw two guys making drugs in a camper in the middle of the desert, it didn’t actually do so — it was just trained on text similar to Breaking Bad.