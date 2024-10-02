How to create a character in Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty is a brand new MMO from Guild Wars 2 developer NCSoft and published by Amazon Games. One of the first things you’ll need to do is create a character, so here’s everything you need to know about that process.

Character creation in MMO Games is a huge part of the overall experience, allowing players to have a faithful and ideal representative in-game. Throne and Liberty offers a highly customizable creator tool, with some notable differences from genre juggernauts like World of Warcraft.

As there is no traditional class system to build into early, you won’t need to select anything of that ilk during character creation. Instead, you’ll be focusing purely on the aesthetics, and there are a ton of options to choose from.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about character creation in Throne and Liberty.

Character creation guide in Throne and Liberty

Dexerto/NCSoft

In order to access the character creator, you’ll first need to select a server to play on. After picking your ideal choice, you’ll be taken to a page where you can customize your character from top to bottom.

You can alter the appearance of your character in individual sections, with customization all the way down to individual eye colors. The Easy Face Maker tool is also a great option for those who are generally unfamiliar with character creators, or those who are struggling to get the look they want.

There are also several Designer Presets for players to take advantage of, with some striking character options available. You can also view your character in different lighting options, so you can make sure you look your best no matter where you are.

How to fix unable to create character error

Dexerto/NCSoft

While you initially select which server to play on, you may encounter an error that claims the game is unable to create a character. This is because of the high population on some servers following the game’s recent launch.

Several servers are marked as locked for character creation due to their popularity, but some servers that have not been denoted as such are also too popular to create characters on at the time of writing. Trying alternative servers should solve the issue, with Paliko being a great option in our case.

That’s all there is to know about character creation in Throne and Liberty. If you’re looking to get the most out of your new representative in-game, we’ve got the ideal build guide in the current meta. Not sure which weapon type to choose? Our full tier list should offer some clarity.