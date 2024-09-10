Baldur’s Gate 3 players rejoice as Patch 7 gives companions “incredible” detail

Recruiting Minthara can lead to Cerys somehow being in combat with you regardless of your party’s location.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 7 didn’t just add new evil endings. There’s a particular detail that a lot of players love.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has no doubt introduced us to some of the most iconic and memorable characters in gaming. With the addition of Patch 7, not only did some of them get additional content, there are also a ton of fixes to smoothen out the experience with players.

While that’s the case, it’s no secret that some players think certain companions got the short end of the stick. One example is how players have been begging for Minthara’s “almost nonexistent” romance to be fixed.

Article continues after ad

While it may not be the romance they were hoping for, since Patch 7, fans in a Reddit thread have noticed one detail that’s been added to the character. That’s none other than new spell voice lines. Before this update, using spells with certain companions would just show the spell-casting animation.

Article continues after ad

You can still cast spells like usual, regardless of your class or build; it’s just that they do it in silence – which can feel a bit weird if you’re used to pulling off a satisfying Eldritch Blast or something similar.

Article continues after ad

Now, thanks to the newest update, players can enjoy hearing Minthara utter the spell voice lines like the origin companions, adding more to the immersion. Others have noticed this is also the case with Minsc and Halsin, leading them to praise the new detail.

Following the discovery, one user commented: “Minthara’s Warlock spell lines are awesome. I’d pay Emma Gregory to read me a phone book.”

Meanwhile, another user who admitted they’ve never noticed this wrote: “Oh, the things in Patch 7 just keep getting better and better! Thank you for bringing my attention to this detail since I didn’t register it, now I can appreciate it fully.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“This is such great news; I had to drop her in my most recent run because I just couldn’t stand the silence. The spell-casting voice lines are incredible,” a player chimed in. Overall, this looks like a welcome change in the game that players appreciate.