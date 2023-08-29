Best headsets for Counter-Strike 2

Valve’s Counter-Strike 2 is very quickly barrelling towards us. Here are our favorite headsets to get you on top of your esports game.

Counter-Strike is more about its sounds than you realize. The game has a nearly 25-year history of unique sounds and cues, as well as the rest of the GoldSrc and Source Engine’s plethora of noises. Counter-Strike 2 isn’t about to upend this, but having a killer headset on your head should let you grasp the game better. You might even be able to face your enemies head-on as they creep on you or perform your own ambush.

However, as with any additional hardware and software for games, there’s very little chance these can make you an esports superstar overnight. Having one of our top headsets on hand will absolutely start to give you an advantage and help to understand how important sound is in Counter-Strike.

1. AceZone A-Spire

Dexerto

Don’t let the AceZone A-Spire’s low-key design throw you off. This headset is housing some incredible tech that puts it a true step above the rest. Outside of its noise-canceling microphone, which really does block a vast majority of sounds – we’ve tested it on a plane – it brings something special.

The A-Spire can let you hear sounds “earlier” than most other headsets on this list. This isn’t done through bloatware or anything but through the hardware. Valve has always had a much larger soundscape within the Source engine, but headsets, earbuds, and traditional headphones don’t have access to it. This is mostly down to the hardware inside, with it rarely being able to “hear” further than you’d typically expect.

AceZone has managed to crack this underutilized layer in Valve’s Source engine, and in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (and the upcoming sequel), you can hear considerably earlier than the competition. Remember, it’s not cheating, the hardware is not interfering with the game in any capacity. It is simply using what competing headsets can’t access.

The AceZone A-Spire also has magnificent noise cancelation, with it blocking out a vast majority of sounds, making focusing on the game much easier. It’s also handy that their app, which accesses the device over a low-energy Bluetooth, allows you to customize the sound on the go via your phone rather than adding even more software onto your PC.

AceZone has also ensured that out of the box, there’s a flatter sound profile. This might not sound great on paper, but in action, it allows for a more “natural” soundscape in the game, with no bass or interference for cues that you might have become accustomed to.

AceZone A-Rise

While the AceZone A-Spire is fantastic, and our top recommendation over its larger sibling, the A-Rise is equally fantastic. The headset is much more heavy-duty than the A-Spire and also comes with a heftier price. At $799, it’s one of the most expensive gaming headsets we’ve ever tested. It’s no wonder why they are used widely at esports tournaments.

They clamp around your head and genuinely block out nearly every sound you can hear. Nothing is getting into your ears while these are on. They feature a sturdier build and are aimed at those who are already deep into Counter-Strike or esports. If money isn’t something blocking your path to success on the ranked ladder, then you simply cannot go wrong.

2. Audeze Maxwell

Dexerto

Audeze is another boutique headset manufacturer, that was recently purchased by Sony. Their main output is super high-end studio and listening headphones. We’re talking four-figure range. But, the Maxwell is different.

Audeze has been testing the waters for gaming for a few years. The Penrose and Mobius never entirely stuck the landing, but offered incredibly cool features. We’ve also reviewed the LCD-GX, an audiophile-centric gaming headset. While the GX is fantastic, it also costs $900.

The Maxwell provides less performance than the GX but still brings that audiophile level of attention to detail in the tech. It also costs $299. A key thing about Audeze’s fourth set of gaming headsets is that it provides excellent clarity in the game. While not as elaborate as AceZone, it brings the thunder in terms of overall sound quality, with an unparalleled gaming experience in terms of depth.

Footsteps, gunshots, and general foliage from around the map, all those vital sound cues, heard in expert quality that other manufacturers just can’t reach. It can all be customized to your liking as well.

You’ll also have much less sound leakage into and out of the headset, as it is closed back. With them being closed off, going as loud as you want won’t bother anyone around you, and should keep you nice and encapsulated within your game.

3. Logitech G Pro X 2

Dexerto

Logitech has been a staple of many gaming setups since Counter-Strike 1.6. From those of us using loose plastic with furry earmuffs to the modern day, where we can play in the big leagues with the G Pro X 2.

There’s a reason so many players gravitate towards the G Pro X 2. Its sound quality is excellent, providing you with a decent soundscape to immerse yourself in and focus. In our tests, we found it provided a great depth to games, with the general worlds we took them into bringing out the best of the sound teams’ hard work.

Logitech also features their Lightspeed wireless connection on the G Pro X 2, so you won’t have the difficult choice of choosing between latency or wired. The Lightspeed connection allows for the G Pro X 2 to work on a similar level as if it were wired, so you won’t have a clogged desk.

It also has one of our favorite features, that most other headsets on this list don’t even consider: a removable microphone. You’re not always going to be playing with “the squad” or even in games where voice communication is necessary. Having it out of your peripheral view or not clinging to the side of the headset is always a bonus in our books.

4. HyperX Cloud III

Dexerto

HyperX is, and will probably always be, the Counter-Strike player’s favorite headset. Their price and performance fit within a lot of budgets, making them almost the default choice for a lot of players. It also helps that a lot of big-name esports stars also seem to have them around their heads and necks.

The HyperX Cloud III is a superb, affordable headset – if you grab the wired edition. If you’re more in the mood for fewer wires, but don’t mind the $70 price hike to wireless HyperX has you covered there too. However, both still come under that $200 price range that a lot of the others on this list inhabit.

You’ll find a crisp, clear audio experience, if not unremarkable. The reason HyperX has remained so popular in the Counter-Strike public consciousness is due to its reliability. Multiple members of the team at Dexerto are still using the HyperX Cloud II.

The wired editions of the Cloud III don’t falter there, with minimal risks surrounding disconnects or interference over the radio waves. There’s also a killer surround sound option, which you can turn off to bring the audio back to a “normal” level you might be accustomed to.

5. Razer Blackshark V2 Pro

Dexerto

In the sea of black video game-focused headsets, the Razer Blackshark is still one of the top dogs in the pack. The V2 Pro from 2023 brings even more to the table, with higher-quality audio and a refined microphone.

While your voice is going to get caught up in the mix of compression in Counter-Strike 2 or over Discord, it still stands above most that we’ve tested in the past.

Razer also includes in its software, some presets designed specifically around first-person shooter games like CS2. These will quickly allow you to find a base that you like, and then tune it to perfection.

There’s a much broader frequency response as well, allowing for the headset to pick up lower and higher frequency sounds than the HyperX or Logitech headsets. This means things like footsteps, or other action sounds from other players and your team should give you that hearing advantage.

The only real downside is the lack of noise cancelation, but you’ll find the loudness that it can reach will almost always prevent any noises from creeping in. If you don’t mind a small ringing in your ears after a while.

