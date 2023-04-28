Razer Blackshark V2 Pro (2023) review: Killer Mic

Those looking to get a good gaming headset might want to pick up the latest version of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, which comes with battery life enhancements, a stunning mic, and more.

Getting a good gaming headset is pretty simple these days, with most manufacturers making good to utterly mind-boggling headsets, which you can occasionally get for cheap, too. However, Razer’s Blackshark lineup just got a little bit better, thanks to a slightly refreshed Blackshark V2 Pro, which brings with it a host of brand-new features.

But, is it worth parting your money for all the new bells and whistles? We’ve tested the headset for over a week, and we’ve cracked the case of this curious gaming headset.

Key specs

Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Razer Hyperspeed dongle

Driver diameter: 50mm

Frequency response: 12– 28,000 Hz

Weight: 320g

Compatibility: PC, PlayStation, Bluetooth

Features: Razer Hyperclear Wideband microphone, adjustable “esports” EQ, integrated and external pop filter, memory foam earpads

Price: $199.99

Design

Dexerto

The Razer Blackshark V2 Pro is outfitted with a clean-looking exterior. Each earcup is flushed with a smooth matte plastic, with the Razer logo on each earcup. Holding the headset together are stainless steel rails, which were added in this newly-refreshed model in order to reinforce its structure for adjustment to its headband, which is made out of faux leather up top, and has a good inch or so of padding alongside it.

We found it incredibly comfy to use and adjust, thanks in part to the plush earcups, which are large enough for almost anyone. The breathable materials allow it to remain a comfortable headset, even after long periods of use, partially in thanks to its weight.

Over on the left earcup, you’ll find a volume knob, which somewhat awkwardly juts out from the earcup at an angle, in addition to a USB-C power for charging, a mic mute button, in addition to a power button. Here, you also get a 3.5mm jack which allows you to plug in the redesigned mic. The right earcup houses a profile switcher, where you are able to switch between different preprogrammed modules for different scenarios, or esports titles like Valorant, Fortnite, and more.

It would have been nice to see a retractable solution, as taking it off and on could potentially risk you losing the mic itself, it’s something that SteelSeries has consistently done well and something that we wished that we saw from Razer here, too.

The microphone of the Blackshark V2 Pro itself is brand-new for this iteration of the device, and it offers something which Razer has named a “HyperClear Super Wideband Mic” – it’s just got a higher sampling rate and snazzy external and internal pop filters, it never got in the way, but we wished there was a way to nestle this into the headset itself. The port is lightly keyed, which always allows for a secure connection.

Features

The highlight of the latest iteration of the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro is its implementation of several pre-baked profiles for esports gaming, these can be accessed on the right earcup, and do have distinct tuning per title.

For each game, Apex Legends, COD, CS:GO, Fortnite, and Valorant, the company has actually analyzed the frequency ranges of certain key elements. For example, Fortnite’s footsteps range from 63Hz to just over 500Hz, while CS:GO’s footsteps range from 500Hz to 1kHz. It’s an interesting system and something that we hope to see updated when Counter Strike 2 finally releases.

Interestingly, we did find these to actually be useful, as it allows us to hear more key moments in the game, too.

There are other software enhancement settings such as THX audio, which can virtually widen the soundstage for a more immersive feel, but in reality, it never really adds too much to the overall experience of using the headset.

Microphone settings are also abundant here, with EQ presets that make you sound slightly different, in addition to voice gate features and more.

Gaming performance

Dexerto

Thanks to the tuning features of the headset itself, we found that hearing certain aspects within games, such as when someone is healing in Fortnite, to be much clearer when using the pre-set equalizers. For other games, such as Rocksmith, where music is a key factor, we found that the default EQ muddies the midrange pretty significantly, making it less ideal for those into rock music or heavy metal.

However, some fiddling can make it sound slightly better, after setting our own custom profile. Otherwise, single-player experiences like Yakuza: Like a Dragon sound great, and we actually prefer it for gaming when compared to the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. However, the Blackshark V2 Pro doesn’t have features like active noise cancellation, or an ingenious DAC.

We also found that battery life was not a concern, with a strong showing of around 60 hours for the duration of our testing while over a 2.4 GHz connection. Of course, this is making use of the Razer Hyperspeed dongle, which means that your audio is never laggy, either.

Microphone performance

Dexerto

Out of the box, we were left relatively underwhelmed with Razer’s fancy new “Hyperclear” microphone, but a quick fiddle in Razer Synapse and checking Noise Normalization seemingly fixed everything at once. Our audio was clearly a cut above headsets like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, offering a near-broadcast quality to it that no other gaming headset that we have tested manages to match.

Should you buy it?

Coming in at a slightly more expensive price point when compared to its older iteration, the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro is excellent in almost every aspect if it were not for a few smaller issues like having a retractable microphone, and the setup issues we initially had with the microphone, we would go as far as to say that it’s one of the better gaming headsets you could purchase, up there with the Arctis Nova 7.

The verdict: 4/5

The Razer Blackshark V2 Pro offers an excellent experience when it comes to esports titles, while its soundstage is wider than most gaming headsets, audio can get muffled in the mid-range. However, the excellent battery life, robust software support, and incredible microphone make it one of the better gaming headset purchases you can make today and is absolutely worth the price that Razer is asking for.

