Guild to expand Counter-Strike footprint with men’s team

UK-based organization Guild Esports has announced that it will be unveiling a men’s Counter-Strike team soon.

In a press release issued on August 21, Guild stated that the necessary funds to support the team have been provided by “multiple sources”, including an unnamed esports federation.

The announcement follows Guild’s signing of a women’s roster in March featuring players from Norway, Sweden, and Latvia. The team placed 7th-8th in ESL Impact League Season 3’s European Division.

According to Guild, the upcoming release of Counter-Strike 2 “has reinvigorated community interest in both the game and its esports ecosystem.” At the same time, Valve’s decision to ban closed circuit leagues in 2025 is “expected to significantly reduce the entry costs associated with some of the top tier men’s tournaments,” according to the British organization.

Guild Esports Guild Esports signed a women’s Counter-Strike team earlier this year

“Following these announcements from Valve, and the positive reception of Guild’s all-female Counter-Strike team, the Directors of the Company believe now is an opportune moment for Guild to enter men’s Counter-Strike, to capitalize on the increasing audience engagement and lower barriers to entry,” Guild stated.

Guild said that it has already “identified multiple sponsorship and revenue-generation opportunities” because of the new team, noting that Counter-Strike “has more permissive policies on advertising compared with other esports.”

This could be interpreted as a reference to Valorant, a game in which Guild hasn’t fielded a men’s roster since 2022 (Guild currently fields a women’s Valorant roster, called Guild X). Betting and gambling companies (including bookmakers and betting sites) are among the prohibited sponsors of the Valorant Champions Tour.

According to Guild, the announcement of the men’s Counter-Strike team will be made “in due course”, with the roster including five players and coaching staff.

Founded in 2019, Guild Esports PLC is a publicly-traded company that is notably co-owned by former football star David Beckham. In addition to CS:GO and Valorant, Guild competes in FIFA, Fortnite, and Rocket League.