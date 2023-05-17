Discord has quickly become one of the most popular platforms for digital communication. But did you know you can also stream Netflix on there to watch with others? Here’s how to do it.

The rise of Discord as a prime platform for digital communication is hard to ignore. Originally designed for gaming communities, Discord has transformed into a hub for a variety of social interactions, from business meetings to book clubs and everything in between.

One of the platform’s exciting features is the ability to stream content directly to your friends or community members. This includes popular streaming platforms such as Netflix.

But how exactly do you do that? Here’s everything you need to know about how to stream Netflix on Discord for your own streaming hangouts.

Step 1: Setup

Before you can stream Netflix on Discord, you’ll need both a Netflix and a Discord account. Ensure that you have the Discord app downloaded and installed on your device. It’s worth noting that streaming Netflix on Discord is currently only possible on the desktop version of the app.

Step 2: Select a server or direct message

Once you’re all set with your accounts, it’s time to choose where you want to stream. You can stream directly into a server channel, which is ideal for movie nights with multiple friends, or you can opt for a direct message for a more intimate viewing experience.

Step 3: Start a voice channel

To start a stream, you’ll need to join a voice channel. Click on the voice channel of your choice to join it. Remember, you need to have the necessary permissions to stream in a server channel.

Step 4: Share your screen

At the bottom of the voice channel interface, you’ll see a button labeled “Screen”. Click on this to start the process of sharing your screen.

Step 5: Choose your streaming source

A new window will pop up with different options for what you can stream. You’ll want to click on the “Applications” tab and select your preferred web browser where you’ll be watching Netflix from. Make sure you’ve got your Netflix tab open in the chosen browser!

Step 6: Start streaming

Once you’ve selected your streaming source, click on the “Go Live” button at the bottom right of the window. You’re now streaming your screen to your friends on Discord!

Important considerations

While streaming Netflix on Discord is a fun way to enjoy content with your friends, it’s important to remember that you must respect copyright laws. Sharing copyrighted material without proper authorization is against both Discord’s and Netflix’s terms of service and may lead to penalties.

Also, it’s worth noting that Discord’s streaming quality is capped at 720p for free users. If you’d like to boost this to 1080p or even 4k, you or one of your viewers will need to subscribe to Discord Nitro.

So, there you have it, a step-by-step guide on how to stream Netflix on Discord. It’s a simple process that can lead to some fun, shared viewing experiences. However, always remember to respect copyright laws while enjoying your favorite shows and movies. Happy streaming!