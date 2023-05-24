Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed review: Graphene greatness

Logitech has refreshed its incredibly popular G Pro X gaming headset with a brand-new version that utilizes brand-new graphene drivers, and we’re ready to tell you exactly what we think.

The Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed might look similar on the surface. However, inside, it houses a radical new design change that is a first for consumer gaming headsets: graphene drivers. The original headset is now several years old and is still widely used. So, are the upgraded drivers and design really worth a potential upgrade?

Key Specs

Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Logitech Lightspeed dongle

Driver diameter: 50mm (90% Graphene)

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20 kHz

Weight: 344g

Compatibility: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Bluetooth

Features: Graphene driver, included carrying case, USB dongle, up to 50-hour battery life, detachable mic with external pop filter

Price: $249.99

Included in the box: Carrying case, 3.5mm cable. USB-A to USB-C cable, Lightspeed dongle

Design

The Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed might not look too different from the design of the original headset, but there are more than a few quality-of-life changes to talk about. The headset retains its aluminum frame seen in its previous iteration, alongside the plush headband and ear cushions, which are outfitted with a premium leatherette finish. The difference here versus the previous generation is that the earcups can now swivel, allowing for a better fit on your head.

The headset that we reviewed landed in a white colorway, and it felt incredibly comfortable to use over extended periods of time. The headset manages to sit in a weight class that is around the same as the Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro and the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro , to boot.

Along the left earcup, you get access to all of your controls, a power button, a smooth scrolling volume wheel, a microphone mute function, a USB-C jack for charging, and a Bluetooth switch. Around the front, you also get a plug for the detachable cardioid microphone. We wished there was more consideration with retractable headphones, as seen on the Steelseries line of headsets, but maybe that’s asking too much for a simple product refresh.

We managed to use the headset across a range of devices, and something that we love about Logitech headsets is how well the buttons feel to use. This is premium through and through, and it feels the highest quality out of all the headsets that we have used in this price range.

Features

Plugged into Logitech’s G Hub software, you get access to numerous profiles for gaming, all of which shake up the headset’s EQ to dial into your favorite genres. Though, we would have liked to have seen more esports-focused profiles, as seen on the Razer Blackshark V2.

The flat default audio mode felt just about right, though you can also enable DTS Headphone X 2.0 on your PC if you so wish to, as well. G Hub is one of the most polished software packages out there, and its ease of use and stability shines.

Throughout the duration of our testing, we’ve only had to plug the headset in once, and that’s just a testament to how well battery technology is coming along. The addition of the 3.5mm jack is also welcome when considering you can just switch to that, should you ever run out of battery.

Gaming performance

The headset managed to stay nice and comfortable when playing matches of Fortnite, and we didn’t come up with a clear winner between these and our Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro headset. Though, the G Pro X 2 does manage to have more definition in the detail of the audio being produced. Things like the rustling of grass, and enemy footsteps sounded slightly more clear when tested against our tried and trusty Steelseries headset.

One more disappointing factor is the microphone. It simply feels like an afterthought. While you can tune its output via software, no amount of fiddling with the settings will make the headset even approach the levels of quality we managed to get out of the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro.

When playing through single-player experiences, we felt like the audio was particularly crisp and immersive. There’s just a more detailed wrinkle to your audio present that other headsets just cannot reproduce at this price point.

Should you buy it?

This might well be one of our new top picks for a high-end esports gaming headset. Though the microphone is disappointing, and it doesn’t have all the fancy features seen on others like the Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro, it’s still an incredibly impressive gaming headset. In this pricing segment, the detail of audio that you can achieve is utterly fantastic.

The Verdict: 4/5

The Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed gaming headset is a formidable entry into the high-end gaming headset segment. While its audio is stellar, other elements like its microphone and software do need some adjustments to match up to the competition in this increasingly competitive segment of the gaming headset market.

