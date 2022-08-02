Best gaming headsets in 2022: Budget, console, wireless & more

Looking for the best gaming headset can be tough. Whether you’re going for the all-in-one, buying for a console, or even looking to find a pair of headphones that works across consoles and PC, we’ve dug through some of the best to find the right ones for you.

There are a lot of headsets out in the open, with a few recently coming our way for review. While you won’t see things like the EPOS H3 and LucidSound LS100X enter this list, mostly due to their middling quality, it’s worth looking into those reviews if you need a no-nonsense kind of headset.

If you’re after earbuds, we’ve also covered the best earbuds too. These include the JBL Quantum TWS and ASUS ROG Cetra.

The best overall gaming headset

Despite its lofty price of $350, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is our pick for the best overall gaming headset, according to our own Dylan Horetski. Getting full marks from us, the Arctis Nova Pro dominates with its canceling microphone, sleek design, and most importantly, sound quality.

With around 22 hours of battery life and compatibility with consoles, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is an incredible investment to make for yourself.

Key specs

Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4ghz Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C, 2.4ghz Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0 Driver diameter: 40mm

40mm Frequency response: 10–22,000 Hz (Wireless), 10-40,000 Hz (Wired)

10–22,000 Hz (Wireless), 10-40,000 Hz (Wired) Compatibility: PC, Mac, Playstation, Switch, Xbox (Xbox version only)

PC, Mac, Playstation, Switch, Xbox (Xbox version only) Features: Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Hot-swappable battery

Pluses:

Excellent battery life

Clear, brilliant audio

Noise-canceling microphones for great communication

Sleek new design

Minuses:

Expensive

Might be a little overkill for some

Best budget gaming headsets

Recommending the best budget gaming headset is a little tricky, as the need for an all-in-one featured piece of kit outweighs the potential for saving some cash. Microphones, high-quality audio, and various other bits and bobs like wireless connectivity push ‘budget’ from what you’d be considering at around $50 or below to something under $100.

There’s also the fact that gaming headsets, for the most part, are still a niche product. There might be hundreds available and you might see your favorite esports stars or even Twitch streamers using them, but for the most part, if you want to go truly budget, you’d need to consider a whole other set-up.

So let’s see what we can get for less than $100 and as always, be on the lookout for deals. A lot of these headsets will dip below $100 very often in sales like Prime Day.

JBL Quantum 610

Dexerto

Key specs:

We really enjoyed our time with the JBL Quantum 610, an excellent budget option, coming in at under $150. They not only support surround sound in 7.1, but the software provided makes it easy for those not used to changing settings.

Playing first-person-shooters and cinematic games offered a new experience, with audio accurately tracked as you spin around in the midst of the action. In competitive games like CS: GO, we loved being able to hear the creeping footsteps of the enemy as they gunned us down.

The major downside here is that the software is only suited for those on PC, but luckily, it connects to consoles and other devices without the need for Bluetooth, using a 2.4Ghz dongle.

Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless, 3.5mm headphone jack

Driver diameter: 50mm

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20 kHz

Weight: 357g/12.6oz

Compatibility: Wireless: Windows, macOS, PlayStation, Switch Wired : Anything with a headphone jack



Pluses:

Great sound at a reasonable price

7.1 surround sound really works

2.4GHz and Bluetooth support

Minuses:

Lack of Xbox support

Wired connections strip all functionality out

The microphone is a little lackluster

Razer Nari wireless

Razer There’s Nari reason to ignore this.

Razer’s peripherals might be a little divisive in some areas, but the good word from those around us is that these headphones are well worth the price of admission. They have over the ear for comfort, with a small microphone in front for easy chatting. The microphone features noise canceling, allowing you a clear line of communication with minimal background noise coming through.

Razer’s gimmick with the audio is that it puts immersion, with a 7.1 surround sound and THX Spatial Audio to get the edge on enemies in certain competitive titles like Call of Duty.

The wireless signal operates on 2.4GHz, with 16 hours of battery life to boot. However, it still does charge with a micro-USB cable, so it’s time to dig through for those in your cupboard.

Key specs

Connectivity: Micro-USB, 2.4ghz Wireless

Micro-USB, 2.4ghz Wireless Driver diameter: 50mm

50mm Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

20 Hz – 20 kHz Compatibility: PC, Mac, Playstation

PC, Mac, Playstation Features: RGB, THX Audio, 16-hour battery

Pluses:

7.1 surround sound with THX Spatial Audio onboard

2.4GHz signal

16 hours of battery life

Noise-canceling microphones

Minuses:

Charges with micro-USB instead of USB-C

Your mileage might vary with the noise-canceling features

Corsair VOID wireless headset

Corsair Escape to the void

Corsair’s bulky beasts will not hurt your head after a long period of time, thanks to the generous cushions that surround your ears and the top of your head. The rim is a sturdy, solid piece of plastic without much give, making these incredibly reliable.

On the side, the microphone can be muted with just a touch of a button and is built with sturdy materials. It features 7.1 surround sound audio, as well as integration with Corsair’s RGB lighting software if you’re already in the ecosystem. However, those on newer M1 Macs will find that the 7.1 audio does not work, rendering these a no-go for those wanting to use their Macbooks as one of their gaming devices.

Key specs

Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4ghz Wireless

USB-C, 2.4ghz Wireless Driver diameter: 50mm

50mm Frequency response: 20 Hz-30 kHz

20 Hz-30 kHz Compatibility: PC, Mac, Playstation, Switch, Xbox

PC, Mac, Playstation, Switch, Xbox Features: 7.1 surround sound, RGB,

Pluses:

7.1 surround sound audio

RGB for those into that sort of thing

Sturdy, well built

Minuses:

No M1 Mac support

RGB can be a turnoff

Logitech G432 wired gaming headset

Logitech It’s only logical to trust Logitech

If you’re after a real budget headset, it might be worth sacrificing the wireless nature of the more expensive entries and going all-in on wired. Wired headsets have the benefit of being able to control the audio coming from your PC or console, as you’ll be able to place interfaces or DACs in between to boost audio if it happens to be too quiet.

The Logitech G432 supplies you with a wired setup, with decent audio at the price range. The microphone also provides good quality for chatting, but don’t use it for anything more. There’s a volume control on the back for easy tuning, with a lightweight frame and fake leather cups on the earphones that won’t get too sweaty over hours of game time.

Key specs

Connectivity: Wired

Wired Driver diameter: 50mm

50mm Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

20 Hz – 20 kHz Compatibility: PC, Mac, Playstation, Switch, Xbox

PC, Mac, Playstation, Switch, Xbox Features: DTS surround sound, included USB DAC for console use

Pluses:

A wired headset means no batteries

Incredible quality for the price

Minuses:

Wired

Basic feature set

Best gaming headsets under $300

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2

Turtle Beach These are anything but stealthy

Turtle Beach has been around for so long. Remember when they used to be one of the only viable options outside of the included flimsy piece of plastic in the Xbox 360 box?

Either way, there’s a reason they’ve lasted as long as they have and it’s because they’re just downright reliable. The Gen 2 versions of the Stealth 700 offers up not only a sleeker, refreshed design but also a few new features over the originals.

It does remove noise cancellation from the Gen 1, but the upside is the cups help drown out the sound that’s coming in thanks to the thick pads around the edges. This comfort is backed up with a microphone that flips up to activate muting and 20-hour-long battery life.

There’s a small USB dongle that comes with it for direct connections without the hassle of Bluetooth, but supposedly you can use both Bluetooth and use the wireless connection at the same time. This dongle is used for consoles.

Make sure you get the right one though. The Xbox and PlayStation 5 versions offer different methods of connectivity.

Key specs

Connectivity: 2.4ghz Wireless, Bluetooth

2.4ghz Wireless, Bluetooth Driver diameter: 50mm

50mm Frequency response: 20 Hz – 22 kHz

20 Hz – 22 kHz Compatibility: PC, Mac, Playstation, Switch, Xbox (Xbox version only)

Features: AeroFit cups, all-metal headband, two incoming connections over Bluetooth, and wireless

Pluses:

Use in two places at once over wireless and Bluetooth

Dongle reduces a painful pairing process

20-hour long battery life

New design

Minuses:

Two different versions instead of just being an all-in-one

Noise cancellation has been removed

Logitech G Pro X

Logitech X marks the spot

This time, the G Pro X is our next recommendation. These provide a solid 7.1 channel surround sound, which is boosted by the included USB sound card to unlock a whole host of features on a PC.

This includes BlueVoice, their post-processing for the microphone to ensure you sound as clear as day, despite what you might be doing. De-essing and compression without the real need to think, it’s always good to have good quality audio on hand.

If you’re a professional and moving around between PCs, the external sound card that comes with the headset will actually save your presets, so you won’t need to tune them every single time.

The headset is compatible with everything, as it is wired. This means you get the added benefit of it working across all your consoles, with some of the settings you stored on the USB sound card coming through. If however you only use the included jack on the controller, you won’t get any of the benefits.

Key specs

Connectivity: Wired

Wired Driver diameter: 50mm

50mm Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

20 Hz – 20 kHz Compatibility: PC, Mac, Playstation, Switch, Xbox

PC, Mac, Playstation, Switch, Xbox Features: USB sound card carries your presets, wired, 7.1 surround sound

Pluses:

BlueVoice post-processing for better mic quality

Decent audio

7.1 surround sound

USB sound card

Minuses:

Without the sound card, they’re just a very basic set of headphones

Every setting has to be configured on a PC first

SteelSeries Arctis 9/9X

SteelSeries Out with the old in with the new? No. These still rule.

SteelSeries, again? Look, just because the new hotness is out, doesn’t discount the excellent previous models. Headsets and headphones rarely ‘go out of date’. The core feature, the listening bit improves only because of the added gimmicks around it.

If the quality of the audio isn’t going to dissipate and the overall quality of the headset isn’t either. That’s why, while they still rule the shelves, the SteelSeries 9X is still a worthy option.

On the Xbox version, you can connect to your console ‘like a controller’, which leaves the Bluetooth ready to be paired to another device to mix your music and game audio. It helps that they look relatively clean too, providing great sound when just out and about listening to music.

SteelSeries also claim the microphone is the same used by aircraft carriers to reduce noise coming in from outside of your voice. There’s also solid 20-hour battery life, ensuring that you won’t need to charge this gaming headset after every session.

Key specs

Connectivity: USB, 2.4ghz Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0

USB, 2.4ghz Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0 Driver diameter: 40mm

40mm Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

20 Hz – 20 kHz Compatibility: PC, Mac, Playstation, Switch, Xbox (Xbox version only)

Features: ChatMix audio control, Bluetooth, and Wireless connections at the same time

Pluses:

Excellent battery life

The Xbox version offers two places at once connectivity

Solid microphone

Minuses:

Outpaced in features by its newest sibling

PlayStation doesn’t support ChatMix or surround sound

Best premium gaming headsets

Audeze Penrose

Audeze Made and named by nerds, for nerds

Audeze is usually the type of brand you’d see recommended in and around audiophile forums and such. Their main range of music-focused headphones is absurdly good, with their transition to gaming being a little bit of a bumpy ride.

The included microphone is poor, people have reported that the build quality isn’t exactly on point, and to get the most out of them, you’d have to consider moving away from the wireless Bluetooth to get down with a DAC to boost the audio.

It also drops the previous Audeze gaming headset’s main gimmick, the 3D virtual sound, in favor of supplying a 2.4GHz connection. This makes, for ease of use, the Penrose the better option to use if you’re on a console. It’s compatible with the PlayStation and Xbox consoles as the 2.4GHz dongle that comes with it can be popped in to avoid using Bluetooth.

So why would we recommend something that isn’t exactly perfect in the premium section of our top recommendations?

Audeze makes some of the best headphones, despite the faults, the quality is incredible. Inside the Audeze headset is the patented planar magnetic drivers, which are 100mm in size. This provides you with an increased volume, bass response and just an overall better audio experience.

These planar magnetic drivers are included in the Penrose headset and provide an excellent gaming experience. What about the Mobius though?

While the quality difference is minimal in the audio department, the extra features in the audio department are where it matters. The Penrose can use Dolby Atmos and DTSX virtual surround sound, but these just don’t compare to the bespoke 3D Virtual Sound.

The issue here is that the Mobius is only compatible with the PC, which is great for PC players, but absolutely useless on the console front. However, the 3D Virtual Sound is incredible and well worth the entry fee of the extra $100. Though it’s totally understandable if that’s too rich for your blood.

Key specs

Connectivity: Wired, 2.4ghz Wireless, Bluetooth

Wired, 2.4ghz Wireless, Bluetooth Driver diameter: 100mm

100mm Frequency response: 10 – 50 kHz

10 – 50 kHz Compatibility: PC, Mac, Playstation, Switch, Xbox (Xbox version only)

PC, Mac, Playstation, Switch, Xbox (Xbox version only) Features: Detachable microphone, 100mm drivers, dual wireless connection

Pluses:

Incredible sound

2.4GHz connectivity to avoid Bluetooth lag

Cheaper than the PC-only Mobius

Minuses:

Elaborate and finicky

Overkill in some areas

No Audeze 3D audio

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless gaming headset

Bose You won’t hear a thing when using these… except the audio. You’ll hear that.

Bose, is one of the favorites in the audio business for a reason. Impressive audio is backed up with quality in every other department. While not strictly for the audiophile, these will be more than enough for any discernible gaming enthusiast trying to get the most out of their games.

These are quality headphones, which if you’ve ever been within listening distance of a pair of Bose headphones, you’ll already know of. Now condensed into a gaming headset, you not only get the best of both worlds. High-quality audio with minimal compromise and a wonderfully constructed headset.

The thing with the Bose headphones is that Bose has almost perfected noise cancellation, allowing you to focus on your game rather than hearing the blaring fan from your PC or even those pesky other people around you.

While the price is steep, know that you’re going to get one of the best listening experiences outside of Audeze’s high-end headphones.

Key specs

Bose isn’t really keen on the specs being released in detail. Seriously, their website has no specs for these.

Connectivity: USB, wired, Bluetooth

USB, wired, Bluetooth Compatibility: PC, Mac, Playstation, Switch, Xbox (Xbox version only)

PC, Mac, Playstation, Switch, Xbox (Xbox version only) Features: Acoustic Noise Cancelling, removable microphone, 2-in-1 design

Pluses:

Bose quality headphones

Minimal compromise using these over a pair of dedicated headphones

Noise cancellation is one of the best in the business

Minuses:

Steep price

Astro Gaming A50 wireless (with base station)

Astro Like something out of a really bad sci-fi movie

Ever wanted a spaceship on your head? Now you can. The Astro headphones, outside of Turtle Beach, have been staples of many, many gaming setups. Their tech and quality offer some of the best headsets for you to game with.

The additional feature here is the included Dolby Atmos button, that turns on the virtual surround sound to give you a new dynamic for your audio. It’ll simulate a 3D location, but milage will vary depending on the game itself.

There are around 15 hours of battery life, along with individual toggles on the headset itself to control the volume of the voice chat or game. The headphones also have swappable cups so you can choose material or fake leather.

Key specs

Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless connection,

2.4GHz wireless connection, Driver diameter: 40mm

40mm Frequency response: 20–20 kHz

20–20 kHz Compatibility: PC, Mac (both versions), Playstation (PS5 version), Xbox (Xbox version)

PC, Mac (both versions), Playstation (PS5 version), Xbox (Xbox version) Features: Built-in mix amp, Astro Audio V2, Dolby Audio, flip to mute microphone

Pluses:

Decent battery life

Included cradle to charge them

The full feature set, including Dolby Atmos

Minuses:

Garish design

Really expensive

