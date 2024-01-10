Asus AirVision M1 smart glasses unveiled at CES 2024

The AirVision M1 is a pair of connected eyewear that, unlike other AR glasses, is designed to help you multitask efficiently.

Apart from unveiling gaming laptops, a gaming phone, and other gadgets, Asus has announced its entry into a new category at CES 2024.

The AirVision M1 is the Taiwanese company’s first attempt at making wearable smart glasses that displays content when connected to a phone or a laptop.

These smart glasses have a 1080p Micro OLED display with a 57-degree vertical perspective field of view, projecting a large screen experience similar to watching a massive 200-inch TV from three meters away.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pairing these glasses with Asus’s ROG Ally handheld or any similar handheld console with a DisplayPort via USB-C means you can enjoy gaming sessions on a massive personal screen.

These glasses are ideal for frequent travelers who need to work while on the go. The personal large-screen project just for you offers much-required privacy when working from a busy airport lounge or a public place.

The AirVision M1 can be hooked up to your phone or laptop using a wired connection, and the content can be piped via the DisplayPort of your device. Depending on the content, users can choose between 16:9, 21:9, or 32:9 aspect ratios to view content. The FHD resolution and 1100-nit peak brightness mean you can enjoy crisp content even in environments with plenty of natural light.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad





The left temple of the glasses has a touchpad that can adjust brightness or activate 3D mode. The AirVision M1 also has built-in noise-canceling microphones and speakers for immersive content consumption.

The glasses also have 3DoF positioning, allowing intuitive and fluid navigation across virtual screens.

Asus AirVision M1 – Pricing and availability

While Asus has detailed various accessories and use case scenarios for the AirVision M1, Asus has yet to reveal the pricing and availability details.

Looking at the competition, including the TCL RayNeo Air 2, Xreal Air 2 Ultra, and other AR glasses, it is safe to assume that the pricing might not exceed $400; however, let’s wait for an official announcement from the brand.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Stay locked in on Dexerto for more CES 2024 coverage, where we expect new laptops, graphics cards, monitors, and more.

CES 2024: Where to watch | MoonWalker X AI shoes | MSI Claw | Blackberry-styles keyboard for iPhone | Xreal Air 2 Ultra | Razer gaming laptop | LG DukeBox | Nvidia RTX 40 Super series | LG CineBeam Qube | MSI x Monster Hunter | RayNeo Air X2 Lite | Audio Technica ATH-TWX7 | Razer Light Bar | Samsung Ballie