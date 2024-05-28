Is F1 24 cross-platform? Crossplay for PlayStation, Xbox, & PC explained

F1 24 is here and fans are wondering if this year’s game supports cross-platform play. Here’s everything you need to know about crossplay in the new Formula 1 game.

Multiplayer has been a key part of the F1 games for a long time. From the addition of Co-op Career in F1 21 to Leagues in F1 23, Codemasters is always looking for ways to enhance online racing.

Another example of this was in F1 22, which saw the Formula 1 series debut cross-platform play for the first time. This was carried over into F1 23, but it wasn’t entirely clear if F1 24 would also include crossplay.

Now the game is out and the fate of crossplay has been revealed. Here’s what you need to know about cross-platform play in F1 24.

Is F1 24 cross-platform between Playstation, Xbox, and PC?

EA Just like its predecessor, F1 24 features crossplay compatibility.

Yes, F1 24 supports cross-platform play across every console and PC that it is available on. That means regardless of what platform you buy F1 24 on, you’ll be able to play with everyone else online.

These are all of the platforms F1 24 is being released on that support cross-platform play:

PlayStation 5 (PS5)

PlayStation 4 (PS4)

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox One

Windows PC

How to disable and enable crossplay in F1 24

You can enable or disable crossplay in F1 24 by simply toggling it on or off in the settings. To do this, follow these steps:

From the main menu, select Options

Then select Settings

Finally, select Crossplay, and either disable or enable crossplay to fit your preference

Unlike some other games, there are no in-game settings in F1 24 to specify exactly which platforms you want to enable cross-platform play for. This means you can either have crossplay enabled across all platforms or disable it entirely.

