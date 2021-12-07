When are Warframe crossplay and cross-save coming?

After years of requests, Warframe will finally add crossplay and cross-save in the coming months. Here’s everything we know.

Warframe may have begun life as a relatively focused title full of space ninjas carving through enemies in fairly confined environments, but developer Digital Extremes is constantly reinventing it. We’ve had locations, Warframes, and entirely new gameplay mechanics added to the game including space combat.

One thing fans have been begging for, though, is cross-play and cross-save functionality. The good news is that both are coming, but we still have a little while to wait. Here’s all we know about Warframe cross-play and cross-save.

When is Warframe getting crossplay and cross-progression?

During TennoCon 2021, developer Digital Extremes revealed that cross-save and cross-play are in development.

At the time, Digital Extremes’ COO Sheldon Carter had this to say:

“Community is incredibly important to us and opening up Cross-Play and Cross-Save is just one of many more efforts we’ll take on to bring more players together including extending Warframe’s fast, fluid, action combat experience to other global gaming platforms.”

So, when is it coming? That’s a little less clear, but the latest indication given is that players will need to wait until 2022. When it does happen, though, many will undoubtedly be excited to not only play with friends but hop between platforms, too.

For those of us that started playing on the PS4, it’s going to be wild to jump to Xbox, or even the latest Nintendo Switch port, and to PC. Warframe is also receiving a mobile port, although we have no news on whether that’ll share progression with other systems.

There’s everything we know about cross-play and cross-save in Warframe so far. For more on the game, be sure to check out our other guides at Dexerto.

