Is UFC 5 cross-platform? Crossplay for Xbox & PlayStation explained

EA’s UFC games are gearing up for another round with UFC 5, but can players expect cross-platform support this year? Here’s what we know about the potential for crossplay or cross-progression.

UFC 5 is just around the corner as EA gets set to release its latest iteration on October 27, or October 24 for Deluxe Edition owners. With the new game comes an updated roster, a raft of new-gen exclusive gameplay improvements, and at long last, an M rating as violence is on display like never before.

Though with this leap to new hardware and with all the added bells and whistles, can fans expect a change in regard to cross-platform support?

Here’s what we know about the possibility of crossplay or cross-progression in UFC 5.

Does UFC 5 support cross-progression or crossplay?

No, UFC doesn’t support either cross-progression or crossplay between platforms. This much has been confirmed directly by EA ahead of launch through the official UFC 5 FAQ.

This means two things for all players. Firstly, your progress is tied specifically to one platform. If you were hoping to grind on PlayStation then carry on with your work on Xbox, that simply won’t be possible. Secondly, you won’t be able to compete against those on other platforms.

If you’re on PlayStation, you’ll only be fighting other PlayStation gamers when stepping into the cage online, and vice versa for those on Xbox. Currently, it doesn’t appear the devs have any plans to change course and implement crossplay support in the near future.

Electronic Arts UFC 5 will not let players compete against each other on different platforms.

The lack of cross-progression and crossplay support is nothing new to EA’s UFC franchise, however. Previous installments in the series have been no different, so UFC 5 is simply continuing the trend.

That’s all there is to know about cross-progression and crossplay in UFC 5 for the time being. For more on the game, be sure to check out our other guides here.