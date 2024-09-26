How to get REV-8 vehicle in Starfield ahead of Shattered Space

The REV-8 vehicle will be crucial to exploring the brand-new Va’ruun’kai planet that arrives with the Starfield Shattered Space DLC, so here’s everything you need to know about how to get it.

Starfield players were desperate for land vehicles when the game arrived, feeling that exploring the huge planets on foot was too time-consuming. Todd Howard explained why the team decided against it, but they eventually changed their minds and brought the REV-8 with the August 20 update.

Article continues after ad

Shattered Space arrives on September 30 so if you haven’t got it already, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got the vehicle to explore Va’ruun’kai.

How to get REV-8: Step-by-step guide

Head to New Atlantis Spaceport and speak to the Ship Services Technician. Select ‘I’d like to purchase a vehicle.’ Spend 25,000 Credits on the REV-8. Fly to another planet and you’ll find the REV-8 sitting beside your ship.

Find the Ship Services Technician in New Atlantis

Dexerto / Bethesda

You can head to any spaceport with a Ship Technician but New Atlantis is as good as any, as you’re almost guaranteed to have visited it before. Select the ‘New Atlantis’ waypoint and the technician will be right in front of you underneath the Ship Services Sign.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Select “I’d like to purchase a vehicle”

Dexerto / Bethesda

Simply select the “I’d like to purchase a vehicle” dialogue option when talking to the Ship Technician and you’ll have the option to buy the REV-8.

Buy the REV-8 for 25,000 Credits

Dexerto / Bethesda

If you have 25,000 Credits in the bank you can now purchase the REV-8 vehicle. Interestingly, it’s listed as Vehicle 1/1 so we might see more in the future, perhaps in the Shattered Space expansion.

Find it beside your ship

Dexerto / Bethesda

Once you’ve bought the REV-8, fast travel anywhere else in the galaxy and you’ll find it sitting beside your ship. You can immediately hop in it and explore planets much quicker than you ever could on foot.

Article continues after ad

How to use REV-8 in Starfield

Action Controller Keyboard & Mouse Enter A E Exit B E Forward/Reverse/Turn Left Stick WASD Boost RB Shift Vertical Boost Y Space Bar Shoot RT Left Mouse Button Aim LT Right Mouse Button Horn X R Change POV View Button Scroll Wheel Button

The left stick or directional keys completely control the REV-8 – there’s no reverse button or break.

But, by hitting RB/Shift, you can use its boost thrusters to go much faster and ramp across ravines. Or, you can use the jump button to use vertical boosters, thrusting the vehicle into the air to reach high-up places you’d never usually get to.

Article continues after ad

You won’t be defenseless while using the REV-8 either, as it has a built-in laser turret that’s quite powerful. Aim and fire as you would with any weapon.

Article continues after ad

Hitting X on controller or R on a keyboard will sound the horn, and you can switch to first-person view by toggling the change POV button.

How to customize







Visit a Ship Services Technician. Select ‘I’d like to view my vehicles.’ When hovering over the REV-8, select the ‘Color’ option. Adjust the color scheme to your liking.

It’s only the color that can be changed, you can’t fully customize the REV-8 like you can with your ship. For example, you won’t be able to swap out any parts or upgrade the boost.

To give you some more help ahead of Shattered Space, you can check out the best ships and the must-know tips for beginners and returning players.