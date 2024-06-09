Starfield Shattered Space DLC is coming later this year and it’s surprisingly spooky

The Xbox Showcase for 2024 is now well underway, and it’s got off to a flying start with news about DOOM and Dragon Age for expectant fans. In Starfield news, fans got an in-depth look at the Shattered Space DLC and it looks very creepy indeed.

One of the most common criticisms leveled at Starfield when it released was the surprisingly bland universe it was created in. Many complained that, despite its size, many of the places players could visit were empty and uninspired.

The Shattered Space DLC aims to change all of that. It takes players to the home of House Va’ruun where their fate will be “decided by the Great Serpent.”

The full premise for the DLC is billed as follows: “A mysterious power stirs in the city of Dazra on House Va’ruun’s hidden homeworld. Investigate a frightening cosmic threat, explore a new planet, and find unique weapons, spacesuits, and gear in this all-new adventure.”

The world it has created is a remarkable departure from anything players have seen so far. The landscape is a swath of deep purple and the overall aesthetic of the environment is inherently creepy.

What exactly the story is remains to be see but it seems to be a fairly remarkable change of direction for the game. There is no official release date for the Shattered Space DLC, though we do know that it will be arriving at some point this year.

In addition, the showcase also confirmed that there is a free update rolling out later today, June 9. It includes new locations, gear and bounties as well as host of new content from Bethesda and flagship members of the Creators Club.