When does Starfield Shattered Space release? Launch time in every region

Starfield Shattered Space arrives on September 30, with its first-ever expansion bringing the brand-new Va’ruun’kai plane to explore.

One of Starfield‘s main talking points was its scale, with there being over 1,000 procedurally generated planets to explore. Shattered Space brings a more focused approach with Va’ruun’kai, where the whole DLC takes place, being “handcrafted.”

If you’re itching to get into the expansion, here’s when it will be released across all regions.

Article continues after ad

Starfield Shattered Space DLC release times in all regions

September 30, 2024

London : 4 PM BST

: 4 PM BST Toronto : 11 AM EDT

: 11 AM EDT Los Angeles : 8 AM PDT

: 8 AM PDT New York : 11 AM EDT

: 11 AM EDT Mexico City : 9 AM CST

: 9 AM CST Sao Paulo : Noon BRT

: Noon BRT Helsinki : 6 PM EET

: 6 PM EET Paris : 5 PM CET

: 5 PM CET Riyadh : 6 PM AST

: 6 PM AST Perth: 11 PM AWST

October 1, 2024

Seoul : Midnight KST

: Midnight KST Tokyo : Midnight JST

: Midnight JST Auckland: 3 AM NZDT

Dexerto

According to the Xbox App for Windows, Starfield Shattered Space will launch at 4 PM BST on September 30. There haven’t been any other confirmations so it could change depending on your platform or region, but for now, these times are accurate.

Can you preload Shattered Space?

Starfield Shattered Space can’t be preloaded at the time of writing, there is only the option to pre-purchase. While the main game had a preload period almost two weeks before launch, that doesn’t seem to be the case for the expansion.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How big is the file size?

It’s not clear how big Shattered Space will be. The Xbox App for Windows says the expansion will only be 17.01 MB which is far too small, and Steam recommends you have 125 GB of free space – the same size as the base game.

We’ll likely know more about Shattered Space’s file size closer to its September 30 launch.

Bethesda

First thing you should do

Once you’ve downloaded Starfield Shattered Space, you’ll want to make your way to the brand-new Va’ruun’kai planet. This is where the entirety of the DLC takes place, so you can start the main quest, talk to NPCs for side quests, or explore House Va’ruun’s homeworld.

Article continues after ad

If you haven’t played the game for a while, you should also make sure you’ve got the REV-8 vehicle from the ship technician to make exploration much easier.

If you’re just getting started with Starfield or need a refresher, check out the must-know tips for beginners and our ultimate walkthrough.