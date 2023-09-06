How to reduce fall damage in Starfield

Starfield might be set in the far future but you can still take damage by jumping off from high altitude. Here is a guide on how to reduce fall damage in the game.

Starfield is a game that is filled with uneven terrain and you will barely find level ground. This means that you will have to jump up and down several times during your exploration.

However, if you think of jumping from a high altitude then you will take fall damage and your super-advanced spacesuit is not going to save you. This means that you need to find ways through which you can mitigate the amount of damage you take by jumping down.

A guide to reduce fall damage has been presented in the next section.

Bethesda Game Studios The Gymnastics perk can reduce fall damage

Guide to reduce fall damage in Starfield

The various ways through which you can reduce fall damage are provided below:

Upgrade your boost packs upto rank 4 to ensure that you can use it while jumping Upgrade your Gymnastics perk to rank 3 which will reduce fall damage by 30%

These are the two best-known methods through which you can reduce fall damage in Starfield. In fact, upgrading your boost packs is the most worthwhile as you can use them to get into elevation as well as jump down from high altitude.

The boost pack also comes in handy during combat. The Gymnastics perk is good, but you might want to spend your hard-earned skill points somewhere else. Lastly, there are a few pieces of gear that can help you to reduce fall damage a little.

This concludes our guide to reducing fall damage in Starfield.

