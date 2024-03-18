Disney Dreamlight Valley players want key feature from cozy favorite

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are calling for a little more connection to the game’s characters, with many taking inspiration from cozy favorites.

Cozy games can take any format, from simple farming experiences to puzzle-filled quests, however, there’s one thing that sets it above other games – its connection with players. Whether that’s through a touching questline, detailed characters, or some unique themes, cozy games always manage to have some sort of connection with their players.

In games like Spiritfarer, that connection is taken literally, with players being given the opportunity to hug the characters they look after. It’s an adorable element of the game, especially when each character has their own hug style.

Now, Disney Dreamlight Valley players are calling for a similar feature to be added to the game – with many seeking to give Olaf, Sulley, and even poor Beast a hug to make them feel better.

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans want to hug characters

Thunder Lotus Games Hug are one of the best parts of Spiritfarer.

Sharing their idea on Reddit, one player explained that they “wish there was a hug feature, like in Spiritfarer.”

“I wish I could hug Anna, the fairy godmother, Rapunzel, and Wall-E” added the poster, going on to say: “Somehow I feel like it could be therapeutic to have a daily hug option especially after a kind interaction like when Anna talks about stretching and hydrating!”

Usually, your daily interactions for the characters of Disney Dreamlight Valley extend to a conversation, three gifts, and perhaps hanging out as you complete your tasks – there’s never usually any direct cozy contact.

Shortly after posting, fans took to the comments to share their love for the idea, with many calling for the feature to be added in an upcoming update.

“Yes!! That would be so lovely” added one player, while another echoed their love, using inspiration from Animal Crossing for the new feature: “Yeah it’d be neat if they could add hugging and also emotes like in Animal Crossing – waving, smiling, dancing, sitting on the ground, etc. I also would like to invite villagers over for tea and pose them for photo shoots.”

While many shared how much they’d love the feature, others were quick to imagine who they’d love to hug.

“The Forgotten definitely needs a hug” commented one user, to which tons of players agreed. Others prepared themselves for the Beast, The Fairy Godmother, Mirabel, and even Scar, with some joking that he’d “secretly love those chin scritches.”

Along with the love, players were quick to tell the poster to let Gameloft know about the idea, with plenty hoping it’ll soon be implemented.

No word has been released regarding any new features, particularly one as popular as this one – but that doesn’t mean it won’t eventually be added.